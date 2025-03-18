Blues vs. Predators Prediction: Will game turn high-scoring?

The St. Louis Blues (33-28-7) will face off against the Nashville Predators (25-33-8) on March 18, 2025, at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville. The game is scheduled to start at 8:00 PM ET and will be broadcast on ESPN+. What’s the smart bet in tonight’s Blues vs. Predators matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Los Angeles Kings (-150) at Minnesota Wild (+125); o/u 5.5

8:00 p.m. ET, Tuesday, March 18, 2025

Brdigestone Arena, Nashville, TN

TV: ESPN+

Blues vs. Predators Public Betting: Bettors leaning STL

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 56% of bets are on the Blues moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

St. Louis Blues Overview

The Blues are currently fifth in the Central Division with 73 points, trailing the division-leading Winnipeg Jets by 25 points. They have been in strong form recently, winning eight of their last 11 games, including a dominant 7-2 victory over the Anaheim Ducks in their most recent outing. ​

Offensively, St. Louis averages 2.91 goals per game (18th in the league) and allows 2.96 goals per game (also 18th). Key contributors include Jordan Kyrou with 56 points (27 goals, 29 assists), Robert Thomas with 55 points (17 goals, 38 assists), and Dylan Holloway with 51 points (22 goals, 29 assists). ​

Goaltender Jordan Binnington is expected to start against Nashville. This season, he has a 21-21-4 record, a 2.81 goals-against average (GAA), a .897 save percentage, and three shutouts. ​

Nashville Predators Overview

The Predators sit seventh in the Central Division with 58 points. They recently experienced a four-game winning streak but have since suffered back-to-back losses against the Anaheim Ducks and Los Angeles Kings. ​

Nashville’s offense has struggled this season, averaging 2.58 goals per game, ranking 31st in the league. Defensively, they allow 3.24 goals per game (25th). Filip Forsberg leads the team with 59 points (25 goals, 34 assists), followed by Jonathan Marchessault with 48 points (19 goals, 29 assists) and Steven Stamkos with 42 points (22 goals, 20 assists). ​

Goaltender Justus Annunen is expected to start for the Predators. He has a 14-9-1 record this season, a 3.04 GAA, and a .890 save percentage.

Key Matchup Factors

Blues’ Offensive Momentum: St. Louis has been on a scoring spree, netting 12 goals in their last two games. Their offensive depth could challenge Nashville’s defense.

Predators’ Defensive Struggles: Nashville has allowed an average of 3.24 goals per game this season. Goaltender Justus Annunen has faced a high volume of shots, posting a .890 save percentage.

Blues vs. Predators Betting Prediction

The over is my favorite bet on the board and the number is only 5.5 at Bovada.lv. In the last 10 meetings between these two teams, the over is 9-1. In fact, the over has cashed in six consecutive meetings between the Blues and Predators. The over is also 7-3 in St. Louis’ last 10 games entering play tonight.

Blues vs. Predators Prediction: OVER 5.5