Blues vs. Oilers Prediction: Will goals be at a premium in Edmonton?

The St. Louis Blues are set to face the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday, April 9, 2025, at Rogers Place in Edmonton. The game is scheduled to begin at 10:00 PM ET and will be broadcast on TNT, truTV, and Max. What’s the best bet in tonight’s Blues vs. Oilers matchup?​

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

St. Louis Blues (+105) at Edmonton Oilers (-118); o/u 5.5

10:00 p.m. ET, Wednesday, April 8, 2025

TV: TNT/truTV/Max

Blues vs. Oilers Public Betting: Bettors Leaning with STL

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 52% of bets are on the Blues’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

Recent Performance:

The Blues recently had their 12-game winning streak snapped with a 3-1 loss to the Winnipeg Jets. Despite the setback, they remain in a strong position, holding the top wild-card spot in the Western Conference with a six-point lead over the Calgary Flames. A regulation win against the Oilers, combined with a Flames loss in regulation to the Anaheim Ducks, would clinch a playoff berth for St. Louis.

The Oilers are aiming to halt a two-game losing streak, having fallen 3-2 to the Anaheim Ducks in their most recent outing. They currently sit third in the Pacific Division, four points behind the Los Angeles Kings and six points ahead of the Flames.

Key Players to Watch:

Blues: Forward Pavel Buchnevich has been on a scoring streak, netting goals in three consecutive games and four of his last five since returning from illness. He ranks third on the team with 33 assists and fourth with 51 points this season.

Oilers: Defenseman Evan Bouchard has contributed six assists in his last five games, bringing his season totals to 13 goals and 63 points. He leads Oilers defensemen and ranks fifth among NHL defensemen in points.

The Oilers are dealing with significant injuries, notably to star forwards Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, who are not expected to play in this matchup. Additionally, goaltender Stuart Skinner is questionable due to a head injury.

Betting Odds:

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Oilers are -118 moneyline favorites, while the Blues are +105. The total, meanwhile, sits at 5.5 goals.

Blues vs. Oilers Betting Prediction

This game holds playoff implications for both teams. The Blues can secure a postseason spot with a regulation win coupled with a Flames loss. The Oilers, while not yet clinching a berth, are in a favorable position but aim to solidify their standing and avoid extending their losing streak.

Based on how the Blues performed on Monday in Winnipeg, I see their offense slowing down. The under is 7-3 in the last 10 meetings between these two teams and hit in five consecutive Edmonton games.

Blues vs. Oilers Prediction: UNDER 5.5