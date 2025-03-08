Blues vs. Kings Prediction: Defensive Struggle in L.A.?

Will Saturday night’s Blues vs. Kings matchup turn into a defensive struggle? The puck will drop at 8:00 p.m. ET from crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

St. Louis Blues (+163) at Los Angeles Kings (-187); o/u 5.5

8:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, March 8, 2025

Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, CA

TV: ESPN+

Blues vs. Kings Public Betting:

Team Previews

St. Louis Blues

The Blues have been fighting for a Wild Card spot in the Western Conference and will need every point they can get down the stretch. Their season has been a mix of solid defensive play and inconsistent offense.

Jordan Kyrou and Robert Thomas lead the charge offensively, with Pavel Buchnevich providing key secondary scoring. However, the team has struggled to generate high-danger chances at even strength, ranking in the bottom half of the league in expected goals per game.

Defensively, St. Louis has relied heavily on Jordan Binnington in net. When he’s on, he can steal games, but his inconsistency has been a major factor in the Blues’ up-and-down season. The blue line, anchored by Colton Parayko and Torey Krug, has been serviceable but lacks depth.

Los Angeles Kings

The Kings are in the thick of the playoff race, vying for positioning in the Pacific Division. Their strength lies in their structured, defense-first approach, combined with an improving offensive core.

Anze Kopitar remains the heart of the team, leading with his elite two-way play, while Kevin Fiala and Adrian Kempe bring offensive firepower. Quinton Byfield has continued to develop into a strong top-six presence, adding depth to their attack.

Defensively, Drew Doughty anchors a Kings blue line that has been one of the best in limiting quality scoring chances. Goaltending has been a question mark at times, but Cam Talbot has provided solid performances in key games.

Blues vs. Kings Key Matchups

Jordan Kyrou vs. Anze Kopitar – The Blues’ top scorer will have to navigate Kopitar’s elite defensive abilities.

Goaltending Battle (Binnington vs. Talbot) – Both goalies have been streaky; whoever steps up could decide the game.

Special Teams – The Kings boast a top-10 penalty kill, while the Blues’ power play has been inconsistent all season.

Blues vs. Kings Betting Prediction

The Kings are the better all-around team and have been dominant at home. The Blues, while capable of grinding out wins, have struggled against structured defensive teams like Los Angeles. Expect the Kings to control possession and limit St. Louis’ scoring chances. That said, I’m taking the under 5.5 goals at Bovada.lv. The under has cashed in eight out of the last 10 meetings between these two teams.

Blues vs. Kings Prediction: UNDER 5.5