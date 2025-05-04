Blues vs. Jets Game 7 NHL Playoffs Prediction: Will home team sweep?

The St. Louis Blues and Winnipeg Jets face off in a decisive Game 7 of their Western Conference First Round series on Sunday, May 4, 2025, at Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg. The series is tied 3-3, with each team winning their respective home games. What’s the best bet in tonight’s Blues vs. Jets Game 7 matchup?

Game Matchup

St. Louis Blues at Winnipeg Jets

7:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, May 4, 2025

Canada Life Centre, Winnipeg, MB

TV: TBS/Max

Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Jets are -155 moneyline favorites. The Blues, meanwhile, are +130 moneyline underdogs. As for the total, its sits at 5 goals.

Blues vs. Jets Game 7 Public Betting: Bettors Love Winnipeg

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 75% of bets are on the Jets’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

Series Overview

The Jets, winners of the Presidents’ Trophy, took an early 2-0 series lead but have struggled to close out the Blues, who have shown resilience by winning Games 3, 4, and 6. St. Louis has outscored Winnipeg 24-17 over the series, demonstrating offensive prowess, particularly in their home games.

Key Players

St. Louis Blues: Robert Thomas and Pavel Buchnevich have been instrumental in the Blues’ offensive success, while defensemen Cam Fowler and Justin Faulk have provided stability on the back end. Goaltender Jordan Binnington has been solid, especially in elimination games.

Winnipeg Jets: Kyle Connor leads the Jets with 97 points this season and will be a focal point in Game 7. Goaltender Connor Hellebuyck, despite being pulled in multiple games this series, remains a critical factor for Winnipeg’s success.

Injuries

Jets’ forward Mark Scheifele missed Game 6 due to injury but skated in practice on Saturday and is considered a game-time decision for Game 7.

Blues vs. Jets Game 7 Betting Prediction

I know the home team has won every game in this series, but I’m taking the Blues to end that trend tonight. Jordan Binnington is often sensational in game-clinching series. He helped the Blues win the 2019 Stanley Cup when the team knocked off the Bruins in Game 7 at Boston. Binnington also helped Team Canada win the 4 Nations tournament over…Connor Hellebuyck and Team USA.

Speaking of Hellebuyck, he’s been pulled three times in this series. While none of those times came at home, he has a reputation of folding in big moments.

Blues vs. Jets Game 7 Prediction: ST. LOUIS BLUES +130