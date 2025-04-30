Blues vs. Jets Game 5 NHL Playoffs Prediction: Will St. Louis pull of upset?

With questions surrounding their goaltender, will the Jets rebound when they host the Blues on Wednesday night? Or is St. Louis the play in tonight’s Blues vs. Jets Game 5 matchup?

Game Matchup

St. Louis Blues at Winnipeg Jets

9:30 p.m. ET, Wednesday, April 30, 2025

Canada Life Centre, Winnipeg, MB

TV: ESPN

Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Jets are -170 moneyline favorites. The Blues, meanwhile, are +145 moneyline underdogs. As for the total, its sits at 5.5 goals.

Blues vs. Jets Game 5 Public Betting: Bettors Backing Vegas

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 72% of bets are on the Jets’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

Key Storylines

Home-Ice Advantage: The home team has won each game in the series. The Jets will look to maintain this trend in Game 5.​

Goaltending Battle: Jets’ goalie Connor Hellebuyck has struggled, posting a .817 save percentage in the series. Blues’ Jordan Binnington has been more consistent, contributing to the team’s recent success.

Injuries and Returns: Jets forward Gabriel Vilardi is set to return after missing a month due to an upper-body injury. Blues defenseman Tyler Tucker is out for Game 5, with veteran Ryan Suter expected to step in.

Blues vs. Jets Game 5 Betting Prediction

Connor Hellebuyck is f*cked. The dude becomes total head case in the playoffs, as evidence of his breakdown in Games 3 and 4. The dude was pulled in Game 4, went to the locker room, changed into his suit and never went back to the bench to support his teammates. Then he spoke to the media the day after and felt it necessary to tell everyone how much he studies goaltending.

Great regular season goaltender, but the dude is hard to hit in the playoffs. Jordan Binnington? Dude is stud postseason goalie. I’ll take him.

Blues vs. Jets Game 5 Prediction: ST. LOUIS BLUES +149