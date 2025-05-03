Avalanche vs. Stars Game 7 NHL Playoffs Prediction: Which side will advance?

Everything is on the line Saturday night in Dallas, as the Colorado Avalanche and Dallas Stars clash in a winner-take-all Game 7 with a trip to the Western Conference Final at stake. What’s the best bet in tonight’s Avalanche vs. Stars Game 7 matchup?

Game Matchup

Colorado Avalanche at Dallas Stars

8:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, May 3, 2025

American Airlines Center, Dallas, TX

TV: ABC/ESPN+

Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Avalanche are -135 moneyline favorites. The Stars, meanwhile, are +115 moneyline underdogs. As for the total, its sits at 5.5 goals.

Avalanche vs. Stars Game 7 Public Betting: Bettors Love Colorado

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 52% of bets are on the Stars’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

Everything is on the line Saturday night in Dallas, as the Colorado Avalanche and Dallas Stars clash in a winner-take-all Game 7 with a trip to the Western Conference Final at stake. What’s the best bet in tonight’s Avalanche vs. Stars Game 7 matchup?

How They Got Here

Colorado forced Game 7 with a thrilling 4-2 win in Denver in Game 6. Powered by their top line and a bounce-back performance from Alexandar Georgiev, the Avs showed they’re not going quietly.

Dallas let a closeout opportunity slip away but has been strong at home this postseason, led by a deep forward group and the steady play of Jake Oettinger in net.

Both teams have taken punches and responded — setting the stage for what should be a dramatic finale.

Key Matchups

1. Top Lines Collide

Nathan MacKinnon, Mikko Rantanen, and Artturi Lehkonen have been electric when on the ice together, pushing play with speed and aggression.

Jason Robertson, Joe Pavelski, and Roope Hintz counter for Dallas with chemistry and savvy — especially on the power play.

The team that wins the battle of the top lines could seize control early.

2. Goaltending Duel

Georgiev has rebounded after a rocky start to the series and will need to be sharp in a hostile environment.

Oettinger has a strong playoff track record and thrives in big moments — but Colorado has found some holes high blocker side the last two games.

Goaltending will likely be the deciding factor in a tight Game 7.

3. Special Teams

Colorado’s power play is clicking at over 30% in the series, while Dallas has leaned on its penalty kill to survive long stretches without 5-on-5 control.

Discipline will be critical — Game 6 got chippy, and officials may be quick with the whistle.

X-Factors

Colorado: Valeri Nichushkin — the former Star has had a quiet series but is due for a big-game impact.

Dallas: Wyatt Johnston — the 21-year-old has been a revelation this postseason and leads Dallas in even-strength goals.

Avalanche vs. Stars Game 7 Betting Prediction

Game 7s are often tight, emotional, and defined by one or two key plays. Dallas holds home-ice advantage and the crowd will be loud, but Colorado has more explosive high-end talent — and they’ve been here before.

If Georgiev holds the line and Colorado gets even modest contributions from their depth forwards, they have the edge. But if Oettinger is at his best and Dallas slows the game down, they’ll grind it out.

Avalanche vs. Stars Game 7 Prediction: COLORADO AVALANCHE -134