Avalanche vs. Stars Game 2 NHL Playoffs Prediction:

The Avalanche will look to take a 2-0 series lead against the Stars in the first round of the Western Conference playoffs. Will Dallas even the series? Here is our Avalanche vs. Stars Game 2 prediction.

Game Matchup

Colorado Avalanche at Dallas Stars

7:00 p.m. ET, Monday, April 21, 2025

American Airlines Center, Dallas, TX

TV: ESPN

Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Avalanche are -140 moneyline favorites to win Game 2 tonight in Dallas. The Stars, meanwhile, are +120 moneyline underdogs to pull off the upset. The total sits at 6 goals.

Game 1 Recap

The Dallas Stars held serve at home in Game 1, edging out the Avalanche 4–3 in a fast-paced, physical contest. Jake Oettinger stood tall in net for the Stars with 33 saves, while Jason Robertson and Roope Hintz each chipped in a goal and an assist. Colorado showed some rust early but surged in the third period behind goals from Nathan MacKinnon and Mikko Rantanen. However, their late rally came up just short.

What to Watch in Game 2

1. Can Colorado Start Faster?

The Avalanche were flat through the first 30 minutes of Game 1, falling behind 3–0 before finally generating consistent offensive pressure. Look for head coach Jared Bednar to shake up the top lines or deploy MacKinnon more aggressively early to spark some energy.

2. Dallas’ Depth Scoring Advantage

The Stars’ bottom-six outplayed Colorado’s in Game 1, highlighted by a clutch tally from Wyatt Johnston. If Dallas can keep that up, it may force the Avs into shortening their bench earlier than they’d like.

3. Goaltending Battle

Oettinger outdueled Alexandar Georgiev in the opener. Georgiev made some key stops late, but his rebound control was shaky, especially on odd-man rushes. If he doesn’t clean it up in Game 2, the Stars’ top six could feast again.

Key Players to Watch

Cale Makar (COL): Logged over 26 minutes in Game 1, contributing a power-play assist but struggling with turnovers under Dallas’ forecheck. A bounce-back game from him is crucial.

Tyler Seguin (DAL): Veteran winger showed playoff poise with a gritty two-way effort and won key faceoffs late. Expect him to continue matching up against Colorado’s big guns.

Valeri Nichushkin (COL): The former Star had a quiet Game 1 in his return to Dallas. He’ll be motivated to make a statement against his old team.

Injury Notes

Colorado: Artturi Lehkonen (upper body) remains day-to-day; game-time decision.

Dallas: Jani Hakanpää (lower body) is out; Nils Lundkvist expected to stay in the lineup.

Avalanche vs. Stars Game 2 Betting Prediction

The Avalanche are too talented to go down quietly, and they’ll be desperate to avoid a 2–0 hole. Expect MacKinnon to be a force early and Makar to stabilize on the back end. But the Stars have home ice, strong depth, and a goalie in form.

Avalanche vs. Stars Game 2 Prediction: DALLAS STARS +126