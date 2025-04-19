Avalanche vs. Stars Game 1 NHL Playoffs Prediction: Will Dallas pull off upset?

The 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs commence with a compelling Western Conference First Round matchup between the Colorado Avalanche and the Dallas Stars. Game 1 is set for Saturday, April 19, at 8:30 p.m. ET at the American Airlines Center in Dallas. What’s the best bet in tonight’s Avalanche vs. Stars Game 1 matchup?

Game Matchup

Colorado Avalanche (-136) at Dallas Stars (+123); o/u 6

8:30 p.m. ET, Saturday, April 19, 2025

American Airlines Center, Dallas, TX

TV: TNT/truTV/Max

Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Avalanche are -136 moneyline favorites to knock off the Stars, who are +123 moneyline underdogs. The total, meanwhile, sits at 6 runs.

Avalanche vs. Stars Game 1 Public Betting: Bettors Taking Dog

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 58% of bets are on the Stars’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

Key Storylines

Gabriel Landeskog’s Potential Return

Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog is nearing a return after missing nearly three seasons due to a knee injury. He recently completed a conditioning stint with the AHL’s Colorado Eagles and is considered an option for the series.

Jason Robertson’s Absence

The Stars will be without leading scorer Jason Robertson, who is sidelined week-to-week with a lower-body injury sustained in the regular-season finale. Robertson tallied 35 goals and 45 assists this season.

Mikko Rantanen Faces Former Team

In a notable twist, Mikko Rantanen, now with the Stars, will face his former team. Rantanen had 64 points in 49 games for Colorado before being traded and added 18 points in 20 games with Dallas.

What to Watch

Goaltending Battle: The Avalanche’s goaltending situation features Mackenzie Blackwood and Scott Wedgewood, while the Stars rely on Jake Oettinger. Performance in net could be a decisive factor

Special Teams: With both teams possessing potent power plays, discipline and penalty killing will be crucial.​

Home-Ice Advantage: Dallas boasts a strong home record, but Colorado has shown resilience on the road.​

Avalanche vs. Stars Game 1 Betting Prediction

I know the Stars have struggled entering the playoffs but I love the betting value that we’re getting with an excellent Dallas team. I’ll take the plus odds with an outstanding goal prevention team.

Avalanche vs. Stars Game 1 Prediction: DALLAS STARS +120