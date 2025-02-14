Who will Aaron Rodgers play for in the 2025 NFL Season? Here’s what the odds say.

Who will Aaron Rodgers play for next season? Here’s what the odds suggest about which uniform Rodgers will wear in the 2025 NFL season.

Rodgers’ Jets Career Comes to an End

The New York Jets announced their decision to part ways with Rodgers after two seasons. Head coach Aaron Glenn and general manager Darren Mougey informed Rodgers of their intention to move in a different direction at the quarterback position. They expressed gratitude for his leadership and dedication during his tenure with the team.

Rodgers, a four-time NFL MVP, joined the Jets in 2023 after a notable career with the Green Bay Packers. His time in New York was marred by challenges, including a torn Achilles tendon suffered early in his debut season. In the subsequent season, Rodgers started all 17 games, amassing 3,897 passing yards and 28 touchdowns. Despite these efforts, the team concluded the season with a 5-12 record.

Team owner Woody Johnson acknowledged Rodgers’ contributions, stating that he “embodied what it meant to be a Jet, embraced our fans, and immersed himself in our city.”

As of now, Rodgers has not publicly disclosed his future plans. This leaves open the possibility of retirement or continuing his NFL career with another team. The Jets, holding the seventh pick in the upcoming NFL Draft, are now tasked with identifying a new quarterback to lead the franchise forward.

Aaron Rodgers Next Team Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from SportsBetting.ag, the team with the highest odds to land Rodgers are the Steelers at -165. They are followed by the Raiders at 2/1. The Vikings have 10/1 odds to be Rodgers’ next team. They are followed by the 49ers, Saints, Browns, and Giants at 12/1, respectively. The Titans, meanwhile, are 14/1. The Colts follow at 16/1.

Continuing with the odds, the Seahawks have 25/1 odds to be Rodgers’ next team. They are followed by the Jaguar and Panthers at 33/1, respectively. The Rams, Dolphins, Cowboys, and Cardinals are all 50/1, respectively.

All three of the Steelers quarterbacks – Russell Wilson, Justin Field, and Kyle Allen – are unrestricted free agents heading into the offseason. Thus, Rodgers makes sense for Pittsburgh. However, the Steelers don’t select high enough to draft their next franchise quarterback. They could be interested in other free agents, such as Sam Darnold. Kirk Cousins is also likely to be released by the Falcons.

The Titans, Browns and Giants own the top three selections in April’s NFL draft, in that order. Shedeur Sanders and Cam Ward are likely to go off the board at some point in the top-3. Thus, it’s highly unlikely that Rodgers will wind up with any of those squads.