NFL Week 10 Best Bets: Betting Odds, Predictions & ATS Picks

Week 10 in the NFL is highly intriguing, as there are some outstanding matchups on Sunday’s slate. Will the Patriots stay hot when they visit the Bucs in Tampa? Will the Panthers avoid a letdown against the Saints after beating the Packers outright in Week 9? Read on for our NFL Week 10 Best Bets.

Bucs vs. Patriots Prediction

Pick: Buccaneers -2.5

Why: Tampa Bay at home has been the steadier team, the matchup favors the Bucs’ balanced attack and pass rush versus New England’s approach. Market positioning at Bovada has Tampa as a narrow favorite — that’s the number I want in my ticket. Expect Tampa to control situational football late.

Final score (confident call): Bucs 27 — Patriots 20.

Ravens at Vikings Prediction

Pick: Baltimore -4 (I’m using the Bovada market near -4/-4.5 as the line to back).

Why: Baltimore’s resurgence (Lamar Jackson healthy, defense creating turnovers) and the Vikings’ defensive susceptibility on certain downs makes the Ravens a workable road favorite. Cold weather and a likely favoring of the run/short passing game fit Baltimore’s strengths. I like Baltimore to win and cover.

Final score (confident call): Ravens 24 — Vikings 17.

Panthers vs. Saints Prediction

Pick: Carolina -5.5 (Bovada).

Why: Panthers have been tougher at home than public perception suggests; Saints’ offensive inconsistency on the road and Carolina’s ability to control tempo make the 5.5-point line attractive. Bovada shows Carolina as favorites in this spot — I back them to win by a touchdown.

Final score (confident call): Panthers 20 — Saints 12.

Cardinals at Seahawks Prediction

Pick: UNDER 45.5

Why: I expect clock management, conservative second-half play, and Seattle’s defense to contain big-play opportunities. Seattle’s style at home and Arizona’s run-first elements make a game under 45.5 plausible; Bovada’s total near 45 puts value on any underplay where both teams slow it down late.

Final score (confident call): Seahawks 23 — Cardinals 17 (Total 40).

