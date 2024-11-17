Close Menu

    Vikings vs. Titans: Number too short?

    Paul ElliotBy
    Vikings vs. Titans

    The Minnesota Vikings will travel to Tennessee to take on the Titans on Sunday afternoon. With Minnesota listed as a 6.0-point favorites and the total sitting at 39.5 points, what is the smart play? Keep reading for our Vikings vs. Titans prediction.

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    463 Minnesota Vikings (-6.0) at 464 Tennessee Titans (+6.0); o/u 39.5

    1:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, November 17, 2024

    Nissan Stadium, Nashville, TN

    TV: CBS

    Vikings vs. Titans Public Betting:

    As of this writing, our NFL Public Betting page shows that 52% of bets are on the Minnesota Vikings. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Minnesota Vikings Game Notes

    The Vikings improved to 7-2 after defeating Jacksonville by a score of 12-7 on November 10th. Aaron Jones ran for 88 yards on 17 carries. Minnesota looks for their third consecutive victory.

    Tennessee Titans Game Notes

    Tennessee dropped to 2-7, losing to the Chargers by 10 points last Sunday. Will Levis had a decent game throwing for 175 and 2 touchdowns against LA. Titans look to get back in the win column on Sunday.

    Vikings vs. Titans BETTING PREDICTION

    Take the Vikings. Levis was sacked seven times last week in LA, I think we see a similar result against this Minnesota defense. The Vikings struggled last week offensively, but I think we see a better performance this Sunday. At 2-7 the Titans don’t have much to play for, this feels like a route.

    Vikings vs. Titans Prediction: Minnesota -6

