Vikings vs. Giants Prediction: Total too Low?

The Minnesota Vikings head to MetLife Stadium to take on the New York Giants. Will Daniel Jones and Sam Darnold be able to move their offenses down the field? We will see how one of the lowest totals of opening week plays out when the Vikings vs. Giants kick off on Sunday at 1:00 p.m. ET.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Minnesota Vikings (-1.5) at New York Giants (+1.5); o/u 41

1:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, September 8, 2024

MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ

TV: FOX

Public Betting: Public Bettors Backing Home Team

As of this writing, our NFL Public Betting page shows that 58% of bets are on New York. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

New York Giants

A new season for the Giants sees a lot of new faces. Devin Singletary takes over as the lead back after the departure of Saquon Barkley. 1st round draft pick Malik Nabers looks to prove he is the first true WR1 the Giants have seen in a long time. Tight end Darren Waller who was supposed to be a key part of the offense has retired. They have juiced up the offensive line. Brian Daboll will be calling plays for the offense. And Shane Bowen will take over as defensive coordinator after Wink Martindale left the team.

Minnesota Vikings

With the loss of J.J. McCarthy for the season, Sam Darnold will be in charge of leading this Vikings offense. He will enter his 7th season and 4th different team with a career 59.7% completion rate with 63 touchdowns and 56 interceptions. He will have a fully healthy Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison to throw to and Aaron Jones joins the team from Green Bay. Defensively they lost some key guys in Danielle Hunter, Jordan Hicks, and Marcus Davenport but they were able to secure Jonathan Greenard, Andrew Van Ginkel, Dallas Turner, and Blake Cashman.

Vikings vs. Giants Betting Trends

Minnesota is 7-4 ATS in their last 11 away games

The OVER is 4-0 in Minnesota’s last 4 games

New York is 6-1 ATS in their last 7 games

The Team Total OVER is 6-2 in New York’s last 8 games

Vikings vs. Giants Prediction

Take the over 41 here. This total is too low. Both defenses have had a lot of change over. The Vikings have fresh faces on defense and the Giants have a new defensive coordinator and some young guys in the secondary. They will be going up against one of the best receivers in the league in Justin Jefferson and I would expect Sam Darnold to be looking his way a lot. The Giants have a revamped offensive line, a stud receiver, and Daboll will be calling the plays. I think both offenses should find success moving the ball.

Vikings vs. Giants Prediction: Over 41