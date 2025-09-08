Vikings vs Bears Player Prop Predictions: Key Targets for Week 1

Week 1’s NFC North opener pits the Minnesota Vikings against the Chicago Bears in a high-stakes Monday night matchup. Instead of focusing solely on spreads and totals, this Vikings vs Bears player props guide highlights how skill players can create edge bets for bettors. With J.J. McCarthy under center for Minnesota and Caleb Williams for Chicago, there are plenty of explosive prop opportunities, especially in receptions, passing yards, and touchdowns.

Event Information

Matchup: Minnesota Vikings at Chicago Bears

Minnesota Vikings at Chicago Bears Date: Monday, September 8, 2025

Monday, September 8, 2025 Time: 7:15 p.m. CT

7:15 p.m. CT Stadium: Soldier Field — Chicago, IL

Soldier Field — Chicago, IL TV: ESPN

Vikings vs Bears Betting Odds

Shop the latest numbers at Bovada.lv. Public betting splits and ticket/handle data are tracked at The Spread.com.

Key Player Props and Analysis

Justin Jefferson (WR, Vikings)

Prop targets:

Receptions: Over/Under 7.5

Over/Under 7.5 Receiving yards: Over/Under 95.5

Over/Under 95.5 Receiving TDs: Over/Under 0.5

Analysis: Jefferson is Minnesota’s primary weapon, running a large share of routes, especially on third downs and intermediate seams. Chicago’s secondary has talented corners but struggles against elite route runners. Jefferson is a high-volume target and likely sees 8+ receptions and over 90 yards, with a strong chance for a touchdown in a close divisional game.

J.J. McCarthy (QB, Vikings)

Prop targets:

Passing yards: Over/Under 270.5

Over/Under 270.5 Passing TDs: Over/Under 1.5

Over/Under 1.5 Rushing yards: Over/Under 25.5

Analysis: McCarthy thrives in structured passing attacks with intermediate throws to Jefferson and Addison. Expect mid-to-high passing volume if the Bears force Minnesota to keep pace. McCarthy’s mobility could add 20–30 rushing yards, especially on designed runs or broken plays.

Caleb Williams (QB, Bears)

Prop targets:

Passing yards: Over/Under 285.5

Over/Under 285.5 Passing TDs: Over/Under 2.0

Over/Under 2.0 Rushing yards: Over/Under 35.5

Analysis: Williams’ dual-threat ability makes him a prime candidate for high-volume props. Expect designed QB runs and scramble opportunities against a Vikings defense that plays aggressive coverage. Passing yardage and rushing yards can be split evenly across big plays, making him a versatile prop target.

DJ Moore (WR, Bears)

Prop targets:

Receptions: Over/Under 5.5

Over/Under 5.5 Receiving yards: Over/Under 80.5

Over/Under 80.5 Receiving TDs: Over/Under 0.5

Analysis: Moore is Williams’ go-to intermediate target. Against Minnesota, Moore will see multiple opportunities on third downs and inside the red zone. High-value reception and yardage props make him a safe player prop bet in Week 1.

Rome Odunze (WR, Bears)

Prop targets:

Receptions: Over/Under 3.5

Over/Under 3.5 Receiving yards: Over/Under 55.5

Analysis: As the secondary option, Odunze benefits from defensive attention on Moore and Williams’ ability to extend plays. Expect modest yardage but consistent targets, making receptions a key prop play.

Vikings vs Bears Player Prop Picks

Top plays:

Justin Jefferson Over 7.5 Receptions

J.J. McCarthy Over 270.5 Passing Yards

Caleb Williams Over 35.5 Rushing Yards

DJ Moore Over 80.5 Receiving Yards

Projected Prop Score Snapshot: