    Vikings vs. Bears: Number too short?

    Paul ElliotBy
    Vikings vs. Bears

    The Minnesota Vikings will travel to Chicago to take on the Bears on Sunday afternoon. With Chicago listed as a 3.0-point favorites and the total sitting at 39.5 points, what is the smart play? Keep reading for our Vikings vs. Bears prediction.

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    255 Minnesota Vikings (-3.0) at 256 Chicago Bears (+3.0); o/u 39.5

    1:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, November 24, 2024

    Solider Field, Chicago, IL

    TV: CBS

    Vikings vs. Bears Public Betting:

    As of this writing, our NFL Public Betting page shows that 52% of bets are on the Minnesota Vikings. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Minnesota Vikings Game Notes

    The Vikings improved to 8-2 after defeating the Titans by a score of 23-13 on November 17th. Josh Oliver is out for Minnesota with an ankle/wrist injury, expect a bigger target share for T.J. Hockenson on Sunday afternoon.

    Chicago Bears Game Notes

    Chicago dropped to 4-6, losing to the Packers by 1 point last Sunday. Will Levis had a solid game throwing for 221 on 23/31 attempts against Green Bay. The Bears look to get back in the win column on Sunday.

    Vikings vs. Bears BETTING PREDICTION

    Take the Vikings. After a difficult loss last week for Chicago, I don’t how much fight they are going to have this week. The Bears played well against Green Bay, however still couldn’t the victory after getting their game-winning field goal attempt blocked. Minnesota has been extremely consistent this season and I see no reason they don’t continue to play well. Lay the number.

    Vikings vs. Bears Prediction: Minnesota -3

