    Titans vs. Saints Preseason Prediction: Total set too low?

    Titans vs. Saints

    Is the total for Sunday afternoon’s Titans vs. Saints matchup set too low? This NFL preseason matchup will kickoff at 2:00 p.m. ET from Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, LA. It will be the preseason finale for both teams.

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    Tennessee Titans (-4.5) at New Orleans Saints (+4.5); o/u 37.5

    Caesars Superdome, New Orleans, LA

    2:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, August 25, 2024

    TV: NFL Network

    Titans vs. Saints: Public Bettors Learning Towards Jacksonville

    Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 58% of public bettors are currently backing the Saints when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

    Hopkins to play Week 1 vs. Bears?

    Brian Callahan told reporters he expects DeAndre Hopkins (knee) to play in the Titans’ Week 1 game against the Bears. The report comes from ESPN’s Turron Davenport. Hopkins will return in time for a showdown against the Bears’ 2023 second-team All-Pro CB Jaylon Johnson. The positive news comes on the heels of Callahan’s confirmation that former first-round pick Treylon Burks has assumed the role of Hopkins’ backup on the perimeter, rather than competing for slot reps. Hopkins’ buy-low window in drafts is closing while Burks approaches castoff status in dynasty leagues.

    Miller unable to learn offensive system?

    Saints coach Dennis Allen said he doesn’t know if Kendre Miller (hamstring) can learn the offensive system because he hasn’t been able to practice. Allen has repeatedly expressed doubt in the oft-injured running back, previously saying, “It’s hard to make the team when you’re in the training room all the time.” Miller has been sidelined since the start of training camp because of a hamstring issue and dealt with various injuries as a rookie. At this point, it does seem as though Miller’s roster spot is in doubt. Jamaal Williams has been operating as the Saints’ RB2 in his absence but was dreadfully inefficient last year. Taysom Hill could play a larger role in the backfield if Miller is cut or isn’t able to get on the field before the start of the season.

    Titans vs. Saints Prediction:

    Take the over. Since there’s not much to go on when it comes to NFL preseason games, I’m a believer in themes. A clear trend emerged in the first two weeks of the preseason. After the under went 12-4 in the first week of the NFL preseason, it went 14-2 in the second week. That said, we’ve seen a regression to the mean in the third week. Coming into play on Sunday, the over is 9-4 since Thursday night’s preseason action. For whatever reason, offense has picked up in exhibition finales and I’m going to ride that trend again today.

    Titans vs. Saints NFL Prediction: OVER 37.5

