Titans vs. Commanders Prediction: Can Washington right the ship?

The Tennessee Titans head to Landover, MD to face the Washington Commanders on Sunday when Week 13’s afternoon slate begins at 1:00 PM ET on CBS. Can the Commanders cover the 6-point spread as home favorites? Keep reading for our Titans vs. Commanders betting prediction.

The Tennessee Titans are 3-8 straight up and 2-9 against the spread this year. Their best win came against Houston, and their worst loss came against the Jets.

The Washington Commanders are 7-5 straight up and 7-4-1 against the spread this season. Their best win came against Arizona, and their worst loss came against Dallas.

Titans vs. Commanders Matchup & Betting Odds

461 Tennessee Titans (+6) at 462 Washington Commanders (-6); o/u 44.5

1:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, December 1, 2024

Northwest Stadium, Landover, MD

TV: CBS

Titans vs. Commanders Public Betting Information

Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 62% of public bettors are currently backing the Commanders when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Tennessee Titans Daily Fantasy Spin

Titans right tackle Leroy Watson IV (back), cornerback Chidobe Awuzie (groin), linebacker Jack Gibbens (ankle), and cornerback L’Jarius Sneed (quadriceps) have all been ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Commanders. Titans tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere will likely fill in for Watson at right tackle while Jarvis Brownlee and Darrell Baker Jr. will start at both cornerback spots this weekend.

Tennessee backup running back Tyjae Spears (concussion) practiced fully on Friday, but he’s officially listed as questionable to play on Sunday. Spears has 161 rushing yards and 88 receiving yards in 7 games of action this year.

Washington Commanders Daily Fantasy Spin

Commanders running back Austin Ekeler (concussion), guard Andrew Wylie (concussion), and place kicker Austin Seibert (groin) will all sit out Sunday’s home date with the Titans. Jeremy McNichols will take over as the backup running back with Ekeler out of commission. Place kicker Zane Gonzalez is on the Commanders’ practice squad and figures to handle the kicking duties with Austin Seibert on injured reserve.

Washington cornerback Marshon Lattimore is doubtful to play this weekend due to a hamstring injury. He has 30 total tackles and 2 passes defended in 7 games of action this season.

Titans vs. Commanders Betting Trends

Tennessee is 1-6 ATS in their last 7 games overall.

Tennessee is 4-10 ATS as the road team since the start of last season.

Washington is 6-3-1 ATS in their last 10 games overall.

Washington is 5-2 ATS as a favorite this season.

Titans vs. Commanders Betting Prediction:

Tennessee won and covered against Houston last weekend. That may have been a fluke. Before that game, the Titans were 1-8 ATS in their last 9 games overall. Since the start of last season, Tennessee is 7-12-1 ATS in non-division games and 3-5-1 ATS in non-conference games. Additionally, the Titans are 4-9 ATS as a road underdog and 6-12 ATS when playing an opponent on equal rest. Put simply, they have been one of the worst teams against the number over the past year and a half. The Commanders need this game badly to stay in the playoff hunt. A game against a Titans team that is 0-7 ATS after a win since the start of last season may be just what Washington needs. I’m laying the points with the Commanders at home in this one.

NFL Week 13 Titans vs. Commanders Betting Prediction: WASHINGTON COMMANDERS -6