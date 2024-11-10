Close Menu

    NFL Articles

    Titans vs. Chargers Prediction: Can LA Roll at Home?

    Duke JamesBy
    Chargers vs. Browns

    The LA Chargers look to add on to their two game win streak when they host the Titans on Sunday evening. LA comes into this matchup with a 5-3 record on the season. Tennessee is 2-6 on the season but is coming off of a win last week. Los Angeles is currently a 7.5 point favorite and this Titans vs. Chargers matchup kicks off at 4:05 p.m. ET.

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    Tennessee Titans (+7.5) at Los Angeles Chargers (-7.5) o/u 39

    4:05 p.m. ET, Sunday, November 10, 2024

    SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA

    TV: FOX

    Public Betting: Public Bettors Backing Chargers

    As of this writing, our NFL Public Betting page shows that 85% of bets are on Los Angeles. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Tennessee Titans

    The Titans beat the New England Patriots in overtime last Sunday to move to 2-6 on the season. Will Levis is set to return at quarterback after missing 3 games. On the season, Levis has completed 66.4% of his passes for 5 touchdowns and 7 interceptions, putting up a 26.8 QBR. Tennessee has not scored more than 17 points in any game this season with him in charge of the offense. This is also his first game without DeAndre Hopkins.

    Los Angeles Chargers

    The Chargers have won 3 of their last 4 games and have dominated in their last two. Last week was a 27-10 victory over the Browns, with Cleveland finding a garbage time touchdown with 44 seconds left. Justin Herbert completed 18 passes for 282 yards and 2 touchdowns. J.K. Dobbins had 14 carries for 85 yards and 2 touchdowns. Quentin Johnston had 4 receptions for 118 yards and a touchdown. The defense dominated with 3 interceptions and 6 sacks. 

    Tennessee is 1-7 ATS in their last 8 games

    The OVER is 5-2 in Tennessee’s last 7 road games

    Los Angeles is 5-3 ATS in their last 8 games

    The UNDER is 9-1 in Los Angeles’ last 10 games

    Titans vs. Chargers Prediction:

    Take the Chargers to cover the 7.5 points at home on Sunday. Los Angeles has been dominating lately. The offense is clicking and the defense has been unbeatable. They are allowing just 12.6 points per game on the season and are going against a quarterback who has more interceptions than touchdowns on the season and an offense averaging just 17.5 points per game. The Titans defense has struggled right along with the offense allowing 27 points per game. The Chargers should roll against another very bad opponent.

    Titans vs. Chargers Prediction: Chargers -7.5

