Texans vs. Rams Prediction: Can Houston hang tough in L.A.?

The Houston Texans head to Los Angeles to face the Rams on Sunday when Week 1’s late slate begins at 4:25 PM ET on CBS. Can the Rams cover the 3-point spread as home favorites? Keep reading for our Texans vs. Rams betting prediction.

The Houston Texans were 11-8 straight up and 9-8-2 against the spread last year. Their best win came against Buffalo, and their worst loss came against Tennessee last season.

The Los Angeles Rams were 11-8 straight up and 11-8 against the spread last season. Their best win came against Buffalo, and their worst loss came against Chicago last year.

Texans vs. Rams Matchup & Betting Odds

477 Houston Texans (+3) at 478 Los Angeles Rams (-3); o/u 43.5

4:25 p.m. ET, Sunday, September 7, 2025

SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA

TV: CBS

Texans vs. Rams Public Betting Information

Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 55% of public bettors are currently backing the Texans when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Houston Texans Daily Fantasy Spin

Texans wide receivers Braxton Berrios and Christian Kirk will both miss Sunday’s game against the Rams with hamstring injuries. Third-round rookie receiver Jaylin Noel should take most of Kirk’s reps in the slot, and backup wideouts Justin Watson and Xavier Hutchinson should see additional targets as well.

Houston starting right guard Ed Ingram is questionable for Sunday’s game with an abdominal injury. If he’s unable to play, the Texans will likely insert reserve guard Juice Scruggs or backup center Jarrett Patterson to play right guard.

Los Angeles Rams Daily Fantasy Spin

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford will be back under center to kick off his 17th season in the NFL on Sunday. The former Detroit Lion wasn’t bad last year, in his age-36 campaign, throwing for 3,762 yards, 20 touchdowns, and 8 interceptions in 16 games. Stafford’s QBR of 61.5 was 12th in the NFL last season.

Fortunately for Stafford and the Rams, they now have 6-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Davante Adams on their squad. Adams caught 85 passes for 1,063 yards and 8 touchdowns in 14 games split between the Raiders and the Jets last season. The 3-time first-team All-Pro could be in for a big year if Matthew Stafford can stay healthy.

Texans vs. Rams Betting Trends

Houston is 0-4 ATS in their last 4 games against Los Angeles.

Houston is 5-6-1 ATS when playing an opponent on equal rest since the start of last season.

Los Angeles is 7-1 ATS in their last 8 games overall.

Los Angeles is 10-6 ATS as a favorite since the start of the 2023 season.

Texans vs. Rams Betting Prediction:

I like Los Angeles in this contest. A few numbers make the case for the Rams winning and covering on Sunday. First, Los Angeles is 9-8 ATS as the home team and 6-3-1 ATS in non-conference games since the start of the 2023 season. Second, in that same timeframe, the Rams are 13-11-1 ATS in non-division games and 7-6-1 ATS after a loss. And finally, since the inception of the 2023 campaign, Los Angeles is 13-8-1 ATS when playing an opponent on equal rest and 19-14-1 ATS in regular-season games. For all of those reasons, I’m taking the Rams. The pick is Los Angeles -3 points over Houston at Bovada.lv.

NFL Week 1 Texans vs. Rams Betting Prediction: LOS ANGELES RAMS -3