Texans vs. Bears Prediction: Total set too low for HOF Game?

Is the total for Thursday night’s NFL Hall of Fame Game set too low? The current number for tonight’s Texans vs. Bears matchup sits at 31.5 points. Kickoff from Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, OH is set for 8:00 p.m. ET.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Houston Texans (-1.5) at Chicago Bears (+1.5); o/u 31.5

7:00 p.m. ET, Thursday, August 1, 2024

Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, Canton, OH

TV: ABC/NBC

Texans vs. Bears: Public Bettors Leaning towards Chicago

Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 55% of public bettors are currently backing the Bears when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Mixon “will be fine” after missing practice time

Texans HC DeMeco Ryans said Joe Mixon “will be fine” despite missing a few days of practice. Ryans added, “I’m not worried about Joe,” to reiterate his confidence in his veteran running back. There haven’t been any reports of an injury to Mixon, but his absence is intriguing when considering they have worked out a handful of veteran backs over the last few days, and recently signed Cam Akers. The team appears unconcerned about Mixon at this time, giving us little to go on here. Unless we hear otherwise, we’ll assume Mixon will be back practicing with the team soon and that this is little more than a blip on the training camp radar.

Williams won’t play in preseason

The Athletic’s Kevin Fishbain reports Caleb Williams won’t play in the Bears’ first preseason game. This isn’t too much of a surprise as the HOF game will serve as an extra preseason for both the Bears and Texans. Williams, who was announced as the starter soon after being drafted, will sit with the rest of the starters. Fans will likely get their first glimpse of Williams against the Bills in Week 1 or the preseason.

Texans vs. Bears Betting Trends

The total has gone OVER in 12 of Chicago’s last 14 games against an opponent in the AFC.

Bears are 10-2 SU in their last 12 games when playing as the favorite.

The total has gone UNDER in 9 of Houston’s last 11 games played in August.

Texans vs. Bears Prediction:

Take the under. Last year’s Hall of Fame Game between the Jets and Browns resulted in a 37-point finish. The year before, the Raiders beat the Jaguars, 27-11.

Despite those finishes, I still see this one falling under. It’s unlikely that many starters on either side will play much, if at all. I expect plenty of sloppy play and for the tempo to be nothing but choppy. Don’t expect much scoring tonight.

Texans vs. Bears NFL Prediction: UNDER 31.5