BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
Facebook Twitter Blue Sky
Contact Us
Advertisement

Tennessee Trial: Vikings vs Titans Preseason Preview

byAnthony Rome
August 21, 2025
Vikings vs Titans preview Vikings vs Titans preview

This Vikings vs Titans preview heads into Friday night with both teams sitting at 1–1 in preseason form and using this finale as a dress rehearsal. With Minnesota giving up 3.5 points, both squads will rely on run-game rhythm and roster clarity before Week 1.

Roster Notes & QB Watch:

J.J. McCarthy (Vikings QB): Listed as the starter on the unofficial depth chart—he’ll get valuable lifts to prove his readiness for the regular season.

Cam Ward Era Begins (Titans QB): Drafted first overall, all eyes are on his debut. His poise and WR chemistry may define expectations.

Betting Odds:

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Titans are 3.5-point home favorites to take down the Vikings. The total, meanwhile, sits at 37.5.

Analysis & Prediction:

With Ward adjusting and McCarthy still earning trust, the game may lean on conservative drives. Titans’ defensive vulnerabilities and Ward’s growing trust hint at bursts of offense. Prediction: Vikings win outright (moneyline +154), over 37.5.

byAnthony Rome
Published