Tennessee Trial: Vikings vs Titans Preseason Preview

This Vikings vs Titans preview heads into Friday night with both teams sitting at 1–1 in preseason form and using this finale as a dress rehearsal. With Minnesota giving up 3.5 points, both squads will rely on run-game rhythm and roster clarity before Week 1.

Roster Notes & QB Watch:

J.J. McCarthy (Vikings QB): Listed as the starter on the unofficial depth chart—he’ll get valuable lifts to prove his readiness for the regular season.

Cam Ward Era Begins (Titans QB): Drafted first overall, all eyes are on his debut. His poise and WR chemistry may define expectations.

Betting Odds:

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Titans are 3.5-point home favorites to take down the Vikings. The total, meanwhile, sits at 37.5.

Analysis & Prediction:

With Ward adjusting and McCarthy still earning trust, the game may lean on conservative drives. Titans’ defensive vulnerabilities and Ward’s growing trust hint at bursts of offense. Prediction: Vikings win outright (moneyline +154), over 37.5.