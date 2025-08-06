Super Bowl LX 2026 Championship Odds & Outlook

With the season a few weeks away, let’s peek at the current Super Bowl LX 2026 NFL odds. The Ravens are the current favorites to win it all next season, but who else is in the mix? Where are the current defending champion Eagles?

Super Bowl LX Betting Odds

The Super Bowl LX is set for February 8, 2026, and here are the latest win odds heading into the 2025 season, according to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv.

Baltimore Ravens +600

Buffalo Bills +625

Philadelphia Eagles +750

Kansas City Chiefs +800

Detroit Lions +1000

(Further teams follow from +1700 to +30,000)

Favorites & Second-Tier Contenders

Baltimore Ravens (+600)

Baltimore tops the betting lines thanks to an elite mix of proven stars and depth. Lamar Jackson combines explosiveness with strong support from RB Derrick Henry and wideouts Zay Flowers and Rashod Bateman. The defense features Pro Bowlers like safety Kyle Hamilton and tackle Nnamdi Madubuike—anchoring a unit built for playoff resilience.

Buffalo Bills (+625)

Buffalo’s backfield remains dominant with Josh Allen at QB, and additions like Joey Bosa bolster the defense. With a potent offense and stout line protection, the Bills project as sturdy AFC threats.

Philadelphia Eagles (+750)

Despite offseason departures like Darius Slay and Josh Sweat, the Eagles still boast immense firepower: Jalen Hurts, Saquon Barkley, A.J. Brown, and DeVonta Smith remain elite weapons. Rookie infusion in the secondary helps sustain their already elite roster depth.

Kansas City Chiefs (+800)

While still loaded with explosive playmakers around Patrick Mahomes, the longevity of consistency remains a factor. Trading Kelce and roster turnover puts pressure on the pipeline to contribute immediately.

Super Bowl LX Challengers

Detroit Lions (+1000)

Coming off a record-setting 15-win season, Detroit returns nearly all key contributors. With Jared Goff at QB, and additions like CB D.J. Reed and DT T’Vondre Sweat, their roster depth and continuity make them highly attractive bets. That said, losing both of their coordinators – Ben Johnson and Aaron Glenn – to head coaching positions hurts.

Los Angeles Rams (+1700) & San Francisco 49ers (+1700)

Both NFC West powers retain star-studded cores—Rams with refreshed offense, and 49ers relying on the dominant front seven and Fred Warner on defense to fuel a deep playoff push.

Green Bay Packers (+1800)

With a strong running game led by Josh Jacobs and a dynamic secondary anchored by Xavier McKinney and Rashan Gary, the Packers hover in the sleeper conversation.

Young Quarterbacks to Watch—Not Rookies

Two high-profile signal-callers who burst onto the scene in 2024 are now firmly in Year 2 and heading toward major expectations:

Jayden Daniels, Washington Commanders – After a historic rookie season as Offensive Rookie of the Year and leading Washington to the NFC Championship, Daniels is entrenched as the starter in his second season and ready for refinement under OC Kliff Kingsbury’s more advanced system.

Caleb Williams, Chicago Bears – Despite high draft capital and big expectations, Williams is navigating a challenging second training camp. With new offensive weapons DJ Moore, Rome Odunze, improved line play, and Johnson’s structure, all eyes are on how Williams advances in his sophomore year.

Both are firmly in the league—not rookies—and their development trajectories will significantly influence their teams’ postseason hopes.

Dark Horse Teams, Pulling Odds

Teams like the Cincinnati Bengals (+2000), Washington Commanders (+2000), and Los Angeles Chargers (+2500) all boast high-ceiling rosters capable of postseason overachievement. Minnesota, Pittsburgh, and Houston are also in the chase—each with elite defensive cores or breakthrough talent entering Year 2.

Super Bowl LX Odds Final Thoughts

While Baltimore and Buffalo occupy the top of the odds, the window remains wide open. Detroit’s continuity and Philly’s offensive arsenal give them strong credentials. Kansas City and NFC West rivals remain dangerous if health and execution hold up.

Second‑year stars like Jayden Daniels and Caleb Williams are no longer rookie projects—they must deliver. Their progress could differentiate contenders from pretenders in the crowded race toward Super Bowl LX.