Steelers vs Chargers Expert Picks – Anytime TD +1100 Parlay

INGLEWOOD, CA — Sunday Night Football sets up at SoFi with the Chargers laying less than a field goal to the visiting Steelers. The Steelers vs Chargers odds screen shows LAC −2.5 (−120), with a total of 45 (O −105 / U −115) Moneylines are hovering around PIT +130 / LAC −150. Kickoff is tonight at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC, our Steelers vs Chargers expert picks give you the second quarter winner, a plus money anytime TD and a Justin Herbert rushing prop we love!

Steelers vs Chargers Odds — Week 10

Team Spread Total ML Pittsburgh Steelers +2.5 (−100/−105)* 45 (O −105 / U −115) +130 Los Angeles Chargers −2.5 (−120) 45 (O −105 / U −115) −150

Steelers vs Chargers — Expert Picks

Play 1: 2nd Quarter Chargers −0.5 (−110) — L.A.’s tempo tends to settle after scripted drives; isolating Q2 captures their best scoring window without duplicating the full-game side.

Play 2: Anytime Touchdown — Keenan Allen (+185) — Healthy target share plus red-zone usage at a plus price brings ceiling without overlapping the Odds article’s spread/total.

Who is The Public Betting – Week 10

Team % of Bets Open Current Pittsburgh Steelers 29% +4.5 +2.5 Los Angeles Chargers 71% −4.5 −2.5

Market Read: Most tickets back L.A. and the number drifted toward the Steelers (−4.5 → −2.5). That’s not classic reverse movement; rather, it suggests early big-number buy on PIT met later Chargers support near a field-goal tax. Monitor for −3 buyback.

Steelers vs Chargers — + 1110 Parlay 2Q, Allen Anytime TD, Herbert Rush 23.5O

Legs

2nd Quarter Chargers −0.5 (−110) Anytime Touchdown — Keenan Allen (+185) Justin Herbert Over 23.5 rushing yards (+105)

Simplified payout (rounded): $100 at −110 returns about $190 total → roll on +185 ≈ $190 × 2.85 ≈ $542 total → roll on +105 ≈ $542 × 2.05 ≈ $1,110 total (~$1,010 profit). SGP rules/availability vary by book.

Things to Know Before You Bet

We avoided overlap with the Odds article (Chargers −2.5, Under 45).

Allen remains the primary red-zone target; Herbert’s legs add a hidden-value angle versus man looks.

Quarter/prop mix gives ceiling without tying up full-game variance.

How to Watch Steelers vs Chargers

📅 Date: Sunday, November 9, 2025

Sunday, November 9, 2025 ⏰ Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

8:20 p.m. ET 📺 TV: NBC

NBC 🏟 Venue: SoFi Stadium — Inglewood, CA

