Steelers vs Chargers Best Bets & SNF Odds for Week 10

How to Watch Steelers vs Chargers
📅 Sunday, November 9, 2025
⏰ 8:20 p.m. ET
📺 NBC
🏟 SoFi Stadium (Los Angeles, CA)
Steelers vs Chargers Odds — Current
|Team
|Spread
|Total
|Moneyline
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|+2.5 (-105)
|45.0 (O –105)
|+130
|Los Angeles Chargers
|–2.5 (–115)
|45.0 (U –115)
|–150
Where the Game Will Be Won
For Steelers vs Chargers best bets, the pivot is pass protection and early-down efficiency. The Chargers aim to stay on schedule with quick-game answers and play-action shots; Pittsburgh’s counter is pressure without freebies, forcing third-and-long where the defense excels. Special teams and red-zone TD rate are secondary swing factors with a spread under three.
Steelers vs Chargers — Who Is the Public Betting?
|Team
|% of Bets
|Open
|Current
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|29%
|+4.5 (–110)
|+2.5 (-105)
|Los Angeles Chargers
|71%
|–4.5 (–110)
|–2.5 (–115)
Market Read: Tickets lean to Los Angeles (≈71%) while the number has drifted toward Pittsburgh from –4.5 to –2.5, suggesting resistance at the higher spread and a fair line near a field goal. If this toggles to –3, expect Steelers interest; at –2/–2.5, Chargers support reappears. Numbers update frequently — check the latest on the NFL public betting chart and learn usage basics in our public betting guide.
Steelers vs Chargers Prediction & Expert Pick
Best Bet: Chargers –2.5 (–120). The offense’s on-schedule profile and home situational edge fit a game script where a late field goal covers. Lean: Under 45 (–115) in a possession-traded game with compressed explosives.
