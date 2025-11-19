Steelers vs Bears Picks: Week 12 Odds & Predictions

Last Updated on November 19, 2025 8:52 am by Michael Cash

CHICAGO, IL — On Sunday Week 12 action from Soldier Field, the Pittsburgh Steelers take on the Chicago Bears. Steelers vs Bears odds have Pittsburgh listed as 3 point underdogs to the hometown Bears. The total has been set at 45.5 for the 1PM ET kickoff on Fox. Our Steelers vs Bears picks will tell you if the conference leading bears are a value at home -3 with a questionable Aaron Rodgers.

How to Watch – Steelers vs Bears (Week 12)

📅 Date: Sunday, November 23, 2025

⏰ Time: 1:00 PM ET

📺 TV: Check local listings (regional coverage)

🏟 Venue: Soldier Field — Chicago, Illinois

Steelers vs Bears — Week 12 Odds Team Spread Total Moneyline Pittsburgh Steelers +3 Over 45.5 +135 Chicago Bears -3 Under 45.5 -160 Opening line: Steelers +2.5 / Bears -2.5.

Where the Game Will Be Won

The Steelers want to muddy up the middle of the field, win on early downs with their front seven and create third-and-long situations where their pass rush can go to work. Offensively, they need cleaner early-down execution and more consistent protection if they plan to stay competitive and avoid asking whoever their quarterback is to bail them out in obvious passing situations.

Chicago’s recent improvement has come from better leadership and coaching mostly. They have a lot more rhythm on offense and more defined roles for their playmakers. When the Bears stay balanced, mix in designed quarterback movement and attack the middle of the field, they are capable of finishing drives and easily covering the spread.

Week 12 NFL Public Betting Percentages

Steelers vs Bears — Who is The Public Betting? Team Tickets Spread Movement (Open → Current) Pittsburgh Steelers 12% +2.5 → +3 Chicago Bears 88% -2.5 → -3

The market is heavily tilted toward Chicago, with roughly nine out of ten tickets landing on the Bears and the spread nudging from -2.5 to -3. That kind of one-sided support often reflects both public enthusiasm and some sharp agreement, but it also means Pittsburgh backers are getting a full field goal for a team that tends to keep games close. Numbers update frequently — check the latest on the NFL public betting chart and learn usage basics in our public betting guide.

Steelers vs Bears Pick & Prediction

Pick: Bears -3

Lean: Under 45.5

