Seahawks vs Titans Best Bets: Week 12 Expert Picks & Odds

NASHVILLE, TN — On Sunday, November 23, 2025, the Seattle Seahawks travel to Nissan Stadium to face the Tennessee Titans in a Week 12 matchup kicking off at 1:00 PM ET on FOX. With Seattle now a 12.5-point road favorite and the total set at 40, the latest Seahawks vs Titans best bets center on a lopsided spread and a relatively low total for such a large favorite.

🎰 CASINO BONUS OFFER Bet and Get up to $3,750 in Bonus Cash! 21+. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. New users only. Terms & conditions apply. Claim Offer

How to Watch – Seahawks vs Titans (Week 12)

📅 Date: Sunday, November 23, 2025

⏰ Time: 1:00 PM ET

📺 TV: FOX

🏟 Venue: Nissan Stadium — Nashville, Tennessee

Seahawks vs Titans — Week 12 Odds Team Spread Total Moneyline Seattle Seahawks -12.5 Over 40 -950 Tennessee Titans +12.5 Under 40 +600 Opening line: Seahawks -1.5 / Titans +1.5.

Where the Game Will Be Won

The spread move from Seattle -1.5 to -12.5 is one of the most extreme adjustments on the Week 12 board, signaling a massive market upgrade for the Seahawks or a downgrade for Tennessee. Pair that with a total of just 40 points, and you get a profile where the favorite is expected to dominate the game script without turning it into a full shootout.

For recreational bettors, the basic equation is whether Seattle can build and maintain multiple-score leads without giving Tennessee backdoor chances late. If the Seahawks control field position and finish drives with touchdowns instead of field goals, they’ll justify the heavy number; if the Titans can extend drives and shorten the game, the extra points on the underdog become more valuable.

Public Betting Tickets

Seahawks vs Titans — Who is The Public Betting? Team Tickets Spread Movement (Open → Current) Seattle Seahawks 63% -1.5 → -12.5 Tennessee Titans 37% +1.5 → +12.5

Most tickets are on Seattle, and the spread has exploded in the Seahawks’ direction, which is exactly what you’d expect when the public lines up on a clear favorite. Numbers update frequently — check the latest on the NFL public betting chart and learn usage basics in our public betting guide.

Seahawks vs Titans Best Bets & Expert Picks

Best Bet: Seahawks -12.5

Lean: Under 40

With the market pushing this line out to nearly two touchdowns and the total holding at 40, the cleanest angle is backing Seattle to control four quarters against a Titans team priced like one of the weakest on the slate. A slower, defense-tilted script still favors the big favorite if the Seahawks consistently win field position and turn red-zone trips into seven instead of three, while that same pace profile keeps the under in play if Tennessee struggles to sustain drives.

🏈 Ready to Place Your Bet? Up to $750 in Bonuses For New Players! 21+. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. New users only. Terms & conditions apply. BET NOW!

Responsible Gaming

For help and resources, visit our Responsible Gaming page or the National Council on Problem Gambling.

Affiliate Disclosure

We may receive affiliate commissions if you sign up through links on our site. Read our full Affiliate Disclosure.