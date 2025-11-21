Seahawks vs Titans Best Bets: Week 12 Expert Picks & Odds

NASHVILLE, TN — On Sunday, November 23, 2025, the Seattle Seahawks travel to Nissan Stadium to face the Tennessee Titans in a Week 12 matchup kicking off at 1:00 PM ET on FOX. With Seattle now a 12.5-point road favorite and the total set at 40, the latest Seahawks vs Titans best bets center on a lopsided spread and a relatively low total for such a large favorite.
How to Watch – Seahawks vs Titans (Week 12)
📅 Date: Sunday, November 23, 2025
⏰ Time: 1:00 PM ET
📺 TV: FOX
🏟 Venue: Nissan Stadium — Nashville, Tennessee
Opening line: Seahawks -1.5 / Titans +1.5.
Where the Game Will Be Won
The spread move from Seattle -1.5 to -12.5 is one of the most extreme adjustments on the Week 12 board, signaling a massive market upgrade for the Seahawks or a downgrade for Tennessee. Pair that with a total of just 40 points, and you get a profile where the favorite is expected to dominate the game script without turning it into a full shootout.
For recreational bettors, the basic equation is whether Seattle can build and maintain multiple-score leads without giving Tennessee backdoor chances late. If the Seahawks control field position and finish drives with touchdowns instead of field goals, they’ll justify the heavy number; if the Titans can extend drives and shorten the game, the extra points on the underdog become more valuable.
Public Betting Tickets
Most tickets are on Seattle, and the spread has exploded in the Seahawks’ direction, which is exactly what you’d expect when the public lines up on a clear favorite. Numbers update frequently — check the latest on the NFL public betting chart and learn usage basics in our public betting guide.
Seahawks vs Titans Best Bets & Expert Picks
Best Bet: Seahawks -12.5
Lean: Under 40
With the market pushing this line out to nearly two touchdowns and the total holding at 40, the cleanest angle is backing Seattle to control four quarters against a Titans team priced like one of the weakest on the slate. A slower, defense-tilted script still favors the big favorite if the Seahawks consistently win field position and turn red-zone trips into seven instead of three, while that same pace profile keeps the under in play if Tennessee struggles to sustain drives.
