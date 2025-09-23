Seahawks vs. Cardinals Odds & Expert Picks — Week 4 TNF

The NFC West spotlight hits Thursday night as Seattle visits Arizona. We compare opening vs. current odds, public money, injuries, weather, and the trends that matter—then finish with an expert pick and buy/sell points. For live context, open the NFL public betting chart, browse the NFL hub, and check our SuperContest picks.

Game Snapshot

Matchup: Seahawks at Cardinals

Seahawks at Cardinals Date/Time: Thu, Sept 25, 2025 — 8:15 PM ET

Thu, Sept 25, 2025 — 8:15 PM ET TV: Prime Video

Prime Video Venue: State Farm Stadium (Glendale, AZ)

Opening Odds

Spread Moneyline Total Notes Cardinals -1 / Seahawks +1 ARI ~-115 / SEA ~-105 O/U 43.5–44 Light nod to ARI; total near mid-40s; monitor injuries.

Current Odds

Spread Moneyline Total Move (open→now) Seahawks +1.5 / Cardinals -1.5 SEA ~+105 / ARI ~-125 O/U 43.5 Slight tick toward ARI; total steady.

Public Money — Tickets %, Money %, Line Moves

Spread: Early tickets lean one way; money near even. Any move toward 3 is pivotal.

Early tickets lean one way; money near even. Any move toward 3 is pivotal. Total: Public leans [Over/Under]; keep an eye on market resistance at 44.

Public leans [Over/Under]; keep an eye on market resistance at 44. Read: If home fave draws majority tickets but price stalls, that’s a quiet vote for SEA.

Injuries & Weather

Cardinals: James Conner (ankle) reportedly out long-term; Trey Benson projects lead snaps.

James Conner (ankle) reportedly out long-term; Trey Benson projects lead snaps. Seahawks: Monitor OL/LB statuses on final report.

Monitor OL/LB statuses on final report. Weather: Indoor — no weather edge.

Trends That Matter

Short-spread TNF games with totals < 45 have leaned modestly to home sides historically.

SEA defense form: ≤17 allowed in each of first three weeks; fits an Under script if pace is slow.

Key numbers: 3/7 for spread, 44 for total—expect resistance there.

Expert Pick & Buy Points

Pick: Seahawks +1.5 (would play to +1; prefer +3 via live/alt). Total lean: Under 43.5 if 44 reappears.

Buy up to: SEA +2.5 (or +3 -120/-125 via alt/live).

SEA +2.5 (or +3 -120/-125 via alt/live). Sell down to: SEA +1 (below that, consider ML sprinkle).

SEA +1 (below that, consider ML sprinkle). Alt options: SEA +3 (-120ish); Under 44 (-112ish) if offered.

