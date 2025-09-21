Saints vs Seahawks Betting Prediction: Will Seattle cover as home favorite?

The NFC matchup between the New Orleans Saints and Seattle Seahawks on Sunday promises to be a test of resilience and execution. The Seahawks enter with home-field advantage at Lumen Field, while the Saints have struggled offensively this season.

Game Day Information

Date: Sunday, September 21, 2025

Sunday, September 21, 2025 Kickoff: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET Location: Lumen Field — Seattle, WA

Lumen Field — Seattle, WA TV: FOX / NFL Network

Betting Odds & Public Betting

Spread: Saints +7.5 / Seahawks -7.5

Saints +7.5 / Seahawks -7.5 Moneyline: Saints +270 / Seahawks -320

Saints +270 / Seahawks -320 Total (O/U): 41.5

Key Notes & Storylines

Saints’ Offensive Struggles: New Orleans has struggled to sustain drives and convert on third downs. Quarterback Spencer Rattler has been inconsistent, limiting the offense’s ceiling.

New Orleans has struggled to sustain drives and convert on third downs. Quarterback Spencer Rattler has been inconsistent, limiting the offense’s ceiling. Seahawks’ Home Advantage: Seattle’s run-heavy, clock-control offense and loud stadium environment create a challenging environment for visitors.

Seattle’s run-heavy, clock-control offense and loud stadium environment create a challenging environment for visitors. Turnover Factor: Both teams are vulnerable to turnovers early in the season. A single takeaway could swing the spread in this one-possession game.

Both teams are vulnerable to turnovers early in the season. A single takeaway could swing the spread in this one-possession game. Explosive Plays: The Saints’ best path to covering the spread is via big passing plays from Rattler to Chris Olave or Michael Thomas.

The Saints’ best path to covering the spread is via big passing plays from Rattler to Chris Olave or Michael Thomas. Close Series History: Recent games between these teams have been tight, high-scoring contests, usually decided by one score or less.

Last Three Meetings

Nov 20, 2022: Saints 28, Seahawks 23

Saints 28, Seahawks 23 Dec 5, 2021: Seahawks 27, Saints 24

Seahawks 27, Saints 24 Sep 19, 2021: Saints 37, Seahawks 30

Saints vs Seahawks Betting Prediction

Pick — Seahawks -7.5

Seattle’s home-field advantage, strong run game, and overall defensive consistency give them the edge. While New Orleans may keep it close if they generate explosive plays, the Seahawks should control tempo and cover the spread in a likely one-possession game.

Score Prediction: Seahawks 27, Saints 17

