Ravens vs Vikings Predictions – Expert Pick & Odds (Week 10)

How to Watch – Ravens vs Vikings
📅 Sunday, November 9, 2025
⏰ 1:00 p.m. ET
📺 FOX
🏟 U.S. Bank Stadium (Minneapolis, MN)
Ravens vs Vikings Odds (Week 10)
|Team
|Spread
|Total
|ML
|Baltimore Ravens
|–4 (–110)
|49 (O –110 / U –115)
|–220
|Minnesota Vikings
|+4 (–110)
|49 (O –110 / U –115)
|+180
Matchup Breakdown
Baltimore’s defense ranks among the league’s most efficient on early downs, which should stress Minnesota’s protection and third-and-long rates. Meanwhile, the Ravens’ multiple run looks create explosives off play-action, a blueprint that has troubled the Vikings versus mobile quarterbacks. As a result, Ravens vs Vikings predictions tilt toward the road favorite unless turnovers swing short fields the other way.
Betting Trends & Market Notes
- Ravens enter 6–1 ATS over their last seven, continuing strong road form.
- Vikings are 2–5 ATS in their last seven at home; non-conference ATS marks remain inconsistent.
- Public support sits on Baltimore (62%) as the line nudged from –3.5 to –4, suggesting alignment rather than pure fade fuel.
Raven vs Vikings Prediction & Expert Pick
Given Baltimore’s pressure rate and rushing efficiency edges, the matchup favors a scripted lead and clock leverage. The pricing to –4 is fair with market support steady. Pick: Ravens –4 (–110). Lean: Under 49 (–115) if Minnesota’s drives stall in the high-red-zone.
Baltimore vs Minnesota Public Betting Tickets
|Team
|% of Bets
|Open
|Current
|Baltimore Ravens
|62%
|–3.5 (–105)
|–4 (–110)
|Minnesota Vikings
|38%
|+3.5 (–115)
|+4 (–110)
Numbers update frequently — see the latest on the NFL Public Betting Chart and learn how to use these metrics in our Public Betting Guide.
