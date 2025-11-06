Ravens vs Vikings Predictions – Expert Pick & Odds (Week 10)

🎰 CASINO BONUS OFFER Bet and Get up to $3,750 in Bonus Cash! 21+. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. New users only. Terms & conditions apply. Claim Offer

How to Watch – Ravens vs Vikings

📅 Sunday, November 9, 2025

⏰ 1:00 p.m. ET

📺 FOX

🏟 U.S. Bank Stadium (Minneapolis, MN)

Ravens vs Vikings Odds (Week 10)

Team Spread Total ML Baltimore Ravens –4 (–110) 49 (O –110 / U –115) –220 Minnesota Vikings +4 (–110) 49 (O –110 / U –115) +180

Matchup Breakdown

Baltimore’s defense ranks among the league’s most efficient on early downs, which should stress Minnesota’s protection and third-and-long rates. Meanwhile, the Ravens’ multiple run looks create explosives off play-action, a blueprint that has troubled the Vikings versus mobile quarterbacks. As a result, Ravens vs Vikings predictions tilt toward the road favorite unless turnovers swing short fields the other way.

Betting Trends & Market Notes

Ravens enter 6–1 ATS over their last seven, continuing strong road form.

Vikings are 2–5 ATS in their last seven at home; non-conference ATS marks remain inconsistent.

Public support sits on Baltimore (62%) as the line nudged from –3.5 to –4, suggesting alignment rather than pure fade fuel.

Raven vs Vikings Prediction & Expert Pick

Given Baltimore’s pressure rate and rushing efficiency edges, the matchup favors a scripted lead and clock leverage. The pricing to –4 is fair with market support steady. Pick: Ravens –4 (–110). Lean: Under 49 (–115) if Minnesota’s drives stall in the high-red-zone.

Baltimore vs Minnesota Public Betting Tickets

Team % of Bets Open Current Baltimore Ravens 62% –3.5 (–105) –4 (–110) Minnesota Vikings 38% +3.5 (–115) +4 (–110)

Numbers update frequently — see the latest on the NFL Public Betting Chart and learn how to use these metrics in our Public Betting Guide.

