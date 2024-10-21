Close Menu

    Ravens vs. Bucs Prediction: Is 3.5 too much to lay with Baltimore?

    Ravens vs. Bucs

    The first of two Monday Night Football games will kick off at 8:15 p.m. ET when the Bucs host the Ravens. Is 3.5 too much to lay with the visitors tonight? Check out our Ravens vs. Bucs spread prediction.

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    Baltimore Ravens (-3.5) at Tampa Bay Bucs (+3.5); o/u 50

    Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL

    8:15 p.m. ET, Monday, October 21, 2024

    TV: ESPN/ABC

    Ravens vs. Bucs Public Betting: Bettors Taking the Points

    Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 52% of public bettors are currently backing the Bucs when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

    Lamar lights up Commanders

    Lamar Jackson completed 20-of-26 passes for 323 yards, one touchdown, and one interception in the Ravens’ 30-23, Week 6 win over the Commanders. Jackson has now thrown for 300-plus yards in back-to-back games. He outclassed the Commanders’ secondary throughout much of this one but did throw an interception on the Ravens’ opening drive — a pick that can be partially blamed on Mark Andrews failing to haul in the pass.

    Jackson would connect with Andrews on a 13-yard touchdown in the second quarter, and now has 10 TD passes on the season. Jackson is on a pace throw for 4,332 yards and 28 touchdowns this season. Both totals would top his numbers from his 2023 MVP season. Jackson will look to continue his pace in Week 7 when the Ravens face the Buccaneers on Monday night.

    Evans (hamstring) off Bucs’ injury report

    Buccaneers WR Mike Evans (hamstring) is off the injury report and will play in Week 7 against the Ravens. Evans failed to log any practice reps on Thursday or Friday before upgrading to a limited participant Saturday, evidently showing enough to head into the team’s Week 7 showdown with the Ravens off the injury report. The Bucs will have their full complement of pass-catching weapons for a matchup with a Ravens team allowing the second most pass yards per game while functioning as one of the top pass-funnel defenses in the league.

    Baltimore is 5-0 SU in its last 5 games when playing Tampa Bay

    Baltimore is 7-1 SU in its last 8 games on the road

    The total has gone UNDER in 6 of Tampa Bay’s last 8 games when playing Baltimore

    Tampa Bay is 6-2 SU in its last 8 games at home

    Ravens vs. Bucs Prediction:

    Take Baltimore. The Bucs haven’t played well defensively all season. They’re coming off a game in which they allowed 27 points to Spencer Rattler in the quarterback’s first NFL start. Granted, Baker Mayfield and the Bucs offense contributed to some of those points because of turnovers, but still. The week prior, Tampa Bay surrendered 500 passing yards and 36 points to Kirk Cousins and the Falcons, who could do nothing against Seattle’s defense this past Sunday.

    What are Lamar Jackson and the Ravens going to do to the Bucs tonight? Anything they want is the answer. Baltimore’s offense has been rolling of late. The Ravens look like the team everyone expected when they signed Derrick Henry in the offseason. They do have some issues defensively in the secondary, but some of their numbers look skewed because they don’t allow opponents to run the ball. Either way, I love the Ravens tonight to cover.

    Ravens vs. Bucs Spread Prediction: BALTIMORE RAVENS -3.5

