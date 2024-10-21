Close Menu

    Ravens vs. Bucs Over/Under Prediction: Can Bettors Expect a Shootout?

    Ravens vs. Bucs Over/Under Prediction

    Can bettors expect a shootout in tonight’s Monday Night Football clash between the Ravens and Bucs? Or is 50 points too big a hurdle for these two teams to overcome? Check out our Ravens vs. Bucs Over/Under Prediction ahead of tonight’s 8:15 p.m. ET matchup.

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    Baltimore Ravens (-3.5) at Tampa Bay Bucs (+3.5); o/u 49.5

    Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL

    8:15 p.m. ET, Monday, October 21, 2024

    TV: ESPN/ABC

    Ravens vs. Bucs Public Betting: Bettors Leaning Towards Tampa

    Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 52% of public bettors are currently backing the Bucs when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

    Henry breaks out again for Ravens

    Derrick Henry ran 24 times for 132 yards and two touchdowns in the Ravens’ Week 6 win over the Commanders. Henry’s torrid pace continued against the Commanders. He’s now rushed for 130-plus yards in three of his last four games and punched in two short-yard scores to give him nine total rushing touchdowns on the season. Henry is now averaging 117.3 rushing yards per game this season and is on a 17-game pace for 1,995 yards in what has been an impressive six-game start.

    White expected to play tonight for Bucs

    Rachaad White (foot) is questionable for Week 7 against the Ravens after practicing in full on Saturday. It essentially guarantees White will suit up Monday evening, barring setbacks. The question then becomes if he can avoid in-game aggravations. The Bucs have said they will ride the “hot hand” between White, Bucky Irving and Sean Tucker. White will probably still get the first opportunity to establish it, but his health puts him at a disadvantage. He’s a shaky FLEX option for Week 7, though he does have upside in what projects as something of a shootout with Baltimore.

    Baltimore is 5-0 SU in its last 5 games when playing Tampa Bay

    Baltimore is 7-1 SU in its last 8 games on the road

    The total has gone UNDER in 6 of Tampa Bay’s last 8 games when playing Baltimore

    Tampa Bay is 6-2 SU in its last 8 games at home

    Ravens vs. Bucs Prediction:

    Take the over. Baltimore games are averaging a league-high 54.3 combined points this season. Tampa Bay games, meanwhile, average 53.2 combined points, which is third in the league. The Ravens also average a league-high 9.8 plays per game of 15 or more yards, while the Bucs are in third in the league in that same metric (8.5 plays of 15 or more yards per game).

    Neither team is playing much defense, either. The Bucs and Ravens allow 8.0 plays per game of 15 or more yards, which is tied for 31st in the NFL. So these two teams produce plenty of big plays and they allow plenty of big plays. It’s a perfect recipe for the over.

    Ravens vs. Bucs Over/Under Prediction: OVER 49.5  

