Ravens vs Browns Best Bets — Week 11 Picks & Odds

How to Watch Ravens vs Browns

📅 Date: Sunday, November 16, 2025

Sunday, November 16, 2025 ⏰ Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

4:25 p.m. ET 📺 TV: CBS

CBS 🏟 Venue: Cleveland Browns Stadium — Cleveland, OH

Ravens vs Browns Odds — Week 11

Current Odds Team Spread Total Moneyline Baltimore Ravens –7.5 38.5 –480 Cleveland Browns +7.5 38.5 +350

Where This Game Will Be Won

Baltimore’s edge starts at the line of scrimmage. Their defensive front has been consistently disruptive on early downs, forcing opponents into difficult passing situations. If the Ravens control the trenches again, Cleveland’s offense may struggle to establish rhythm or extend drives.

The Browns counter with a defense designed to slow games down. They excel at limiting explosive plays and forcing kick-or-punt outcomes in the red zone. If Cleveland can hold Baltimore to threes instead of sevens, they can keep pressure off their own offense and create a path to staying within the number.

Who is The Public Betting — Ravens vs Browns

Public Betting Percentages Team Tickets Open → Current Baltimore Ravens 79% –8.5 → –7.5 Cleveland Browns 21% +8.5 → +7.5

Market Read: With nearly 80% of tickets on the road favorite and the line dipping from –8.5 to –7.5, the market shows subtle buyback on Cleveland. Books appear comfortable encouraging Baltimore liability, suggesting sharper play has landed on the Browns at the inflated opener.

Numbers update frequently — check the latest on the NFL public betting chart and learn usage basics in our public betting guide.

Ravens vs Browns — Best Bets & Expert Prediction

Best Bet: Under 38.5. Both defenses rank among the league’s best on early downs, and the offensive matchup points toward a slower, field-position game with limited explosive plays.

Lean: Browns +7.5. Cleveland’s defensive structure gives them a chance to hang inside the number if they avoid short-field turnovers.

