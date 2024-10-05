Ravens vs. Bengals: Baltimore Stays Hot?

The Baltimore Ravens will head to Cincinnati to take on the Bengals. Both teams are coming off of big wins last week. Baltimore blew out the undefeated Bills and Cincinnati got their first win of the season against the Panthers. It will be Baltimore who will come into Sunday as 2.5 point road favorites when this Ravens vs. Bengals game kicks off at 1:00 p.m. ET.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Baltimore Ravens (-2.5) at Cincinnati Bengals (+2.5) o/u 48.5

1:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, October 6, 2024

Paycor Stadium, Cincinnati, OH

TV: CBS

Public Betting: Public Bettors Backing Ravens

As of this writing, our NFL Public Betting page shows that 60% of bets are on Baltimore. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Baltimore Ravens

The Ravens hosted the undefeated Buffalo Bills last Sunday night and beat them 35-10. Derrick Henry opened up the scoring with an 87 yard rushing touchdown. He would finish with 199 yards rushing and 2 touchdowns on the day. It was a big night for all Ravens running backs as Justice Hill led all receivers with 78 yards and a touchdown. Lamar Jackson threw for 156 yards and 2 touchdowns and rushed for another 54 yards and a touchdown. He did lose a fumble towards the end of the 1st half. The defense had 3 sacks, 5 tackles for loss, and a forced fumble.

Cincinnati Bengals

The Bengals finally got in the win column last week with a 34-24 victory over Carolina. Joe Burrow threw for 232 yards and had 2 touchdowns and an interception. Chase Brown led the ground game with 80 yards and 2 touchdowns. The defense had 0 sacks and 0 tackles for loss. They had one interception on Andy Dalton, who also threw for 220 yards and 2 touchdowns. Chuba Hubbard also rushed for 104 yards and a touchdown.

Ravens vs. Bengals Betting Trends

Baltimore is 6-1 SU in their last 7 road games

The OVER is 6-1 in Baltimore’s last 7 games playing on the road against Cincinnati

Cincinnati is 2-2 ATS in their last 4 games

The OVER is 13-7 in Cincinnati’s last 20 games

Ravens vs. Bengals Prediction:

I like the Ravens to cover the 2.5 point spread on the road. I’m not going to overthink this one. The Ravens have found their way with two straight wins. The run game has been dominant and they will be going against a Bengals defense that is 25th in the NFL in opponent rushing yards per game at 145.5. Cincinnati is also 27th in the league in opponent points per game at 26. The Ravens have 13 sacks so far this season and will be all over Joe Burrow. They also have the best rushing defense in the NFL allowing just 57.8 yards per game. The Ravens will make the Bengals one dimensional which will allow the pass rushers to have an impact on this game. I like the Ravens to stay hot and get another big win.

Ravens vs. Bengals Prediction: Ravens -2.5