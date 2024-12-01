Rams vs. Saints Prediction: Will This Game be High Scoring?

Don’t look now but the Saints have won two straight games under new head coach Darren Rizzi. Can they steal another one this week when the Rams come to town? Los Angeles is looking for a bounce back after a loss last Sunday night. They are 2.5 point road favorites and this Rams vs. Saints matchup kicks off at 4:05 p.m. ET.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Los Angeles Rams (-2.5) at New Orleans Saints (+2.5) o/u 49.5

4:05 p.m. ET, Sunday, December 1, 2024

Caesars Superdome, New Orleans, LA

TV: FOX

Public Betting: Public Bettors Backing Rams

As of this writing, our NFL Public Betting page shows that 71% of bets are on Los Angeles. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Los Angeles Rams

The Rams are coming off of a 37-20 loss to the Eagles last Sunday night. Matthew Stafford completed 24 of 36 pass attempts for 243 yards and two touchdowns. Kyren Williams had 72 rush yards with a touchdown and a fumble. Puka Nacua led receivers with 117 yards but Cooper Kupp found the end zone. The defense allowed Saquon Barkley 255 rush yards on the night and couldn’t force a turnover.

New Orleans Saints

The Saints went into their bye on a two game win streak. Their latest win was 35-14 over the Cleveland Browns. Derek Carr completed 21 of 27 pass attempts for 248 yards and two touchdowns. Taysom Hill stepped in and tossed an interception and lost a fumble, but also took 7 carries for 138 yards and 3 touchdowns. Alvin Kamara added another 67 yards on the ground. Marquez Valdes-Scantling continues to find success with 87 yards and a touchdown. The defense could not force a turnover and allowed 395 yards in the air.

Rams vs. Saints Betting Trends

The OVER is 6-2 in Los Angeles’ last 8 road games against New Orleans

The OVER is 7-3 in Los Angeles’ last 10 road games

New Orleans is 4-1 ATS in their last 5 home games against LA

The OVER is 7-4 in New Orleans’ last 11 games

Rams vs. Saints Prediction:

I’ll follow the trends and take the over 49.5 in this matchup. The over is 6-2 in the last 8 games between these two squads in New Orleans and 7-3 in LA’s last 10 road games. The over is 7-4 in the Saints 11 games this season. The Rams high powered offense should find a lot of success against this Saints defense. New Orleans is ranked 30th in pass yards allowed per game, allowing 256.6, 30th in opponent yards per completion allowing 11.4, and 27th in opponent yards per attempt allowing 7.2. They are also 31st against the run allowing 5 yards per carry. Meanwhile the Rams are allowing 25 points per game which is 26th in the NFL, while the Saints offense is averaging 27.5 points in the two games under their new head coach. The Saints are also coming off of their bye week, and the Rams need to get back in the win column and will leave it all on the field. Take the over in NOLA.

Rams vs. Saints Prediction: Over 49.5