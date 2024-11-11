Rams vs. Dolphins Prediction: Will MNF game result in shootout?

The Dolphins vs. Rams matchup will wrap up Week 10 in the NFL on Monday Night Football. Will the Rams cover as a 2.5-point home favorite? Or are the Dolphins the better bet as a road underdog?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Miami Dolphins (+2.5) at Los Angeles Rams (-2.5); o/u 49

SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles, CA

8:15 p.m. ET, Monday, November 11, 2024

TV: ESPN

Rams vs. Dolphins Public Betting: Bettors Love L.A. on MNF

Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 69% of public bettors are currently backing the Rams when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Waddle has weird final stat line vs. Bills

Jaylen Waddle caught 2-of-2 targets for -4 yards and a touchdown in the Dolphins’ Week 9 loss to the Bills. As you can see, there’s a lot going on here. Waddle got hit with -23 receiving yards on the Dolphins’ ill-fated final lateral play. This wonky box score does not even include Waddle getting spiked by Damar Hamlin in the fourth quarter and briefly appearing as if he might have suffered a broken leg on a leg whip. He also had zero targets through three quarters. The real takeaway, of course, is that Waddle is continuing to not produce even following Tua Tagovailoa’s Week 8 return. He has not cleared 50 yards since Week 1. With the Dolphins’ offense not hitting big plays the way it once did, Waddle is beginning to look like a middling WR3 as even Tyreek Hill struggles for targets and big box scores. The Rams are on tap for Week 10.

Rams to be without starting RT

Rams coach Sean McVay said OT Rob Havenstein (ankle) will miss Week 10’s game against the Dolphins.

McVay said he didn’t think it was an “IR thing,” but Havenstein already missed Week 1 with an ankle issue earlier this year. Warren McClendon played in Havenstein’s place after he left Week 9’s game and will presumably fill in for him in Week 10 as well.

Rams vs. Dolphins Betting Trends

Miami is 5-0 SU in its last 5 games when playing LA Rams

Miami is 5-1 SU in its last 6 games when playing on the road against LA Rams

LA Rams is 7-1 SU in its last 8 games at home

The total has gone UNDER in 4 of LA Rams’ last 5 games when playing Miami

Rams vs. Dolphins Prediction:

Take the over. With Tua back under center, the Dolphins are competent again. They scored exactly 27 points in its last two games, respectively. Miami’s defense is also playing is worst football of the season. After holding its own with Tua out, the Dolphins defense has fractured the last two weeks. The unit allowed 28 points to Arizona at home two weeks ago and 30 points to Buffalo last Sunday.

Meanwhile, the Rams have scored 56 points over their last two weeks and have given up exactly 20 in back-t0-back games against the Seahawks and Vikings, respectively. With Matthew Stafford having his full complement of weapons, I like the Rams to score in the high-20s.

Rams vs. Dolphins NFL Prediction: OVER 49