    Rams vs. Cardinals Prediction: Rams Bounce Back

    The LA Rams look to get back on track after an overtime loss in week 1. They head to Glendale Arizona to take on the Cardinals. The spread is bouncing around between the Rams as 1 point favorites and the Cardinals as 1.5 point favorites. Which team will come out on top? Let’s take a look at how this Rams vs. Cardinals matchup might play out.

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    Los Angeles Rams (+1) at Arizona Cardinals (-1); o/u 47.5

    4:05 p.m. ET, Sunday, September 15, 2024

    State Farm Stadium, Glendale, AZ

    TV: FOX

    Public Betting: Public Bettors Backing Home Team

    As of this writing, our NFL Public Betting page shows that 61% of bets are on Arizona. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Arizona Cardinals

    The Arizona Cardinals went to Buffalo to take on the Bills in week 1. They led 17-10 at the half but would end up losing 34-28. Kyler Murray threw for 162 yards and a touchdown while leading the team with 57 rushing yards as well. James Conner added 50 rushing yards and a touchdown to go along with 33 receiving yards. Rookie receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. left his first game with just 1 catch for 4 yards on 3 targets. The Bills sacked Murray 4 times, including one for a fumble. This would prove costly for Arizona as the Bills took the lead minutes later. 

    Los Angeles Rams

    The Rams enter Sunday 0-1 after losing to the Detroit Lions 26-20. The Rams managed a comeback to take this game to overtime but the offense never saw the ball, the Lions won the toss and marched down the field for a touchdown. Los Angeles got slammed with injuries in this matchup. Star receiver Puka Nacua was placed on IR following a leg injury. Offensive linemen Steve Avila and Joe Noteboom will join him. Alaric Jackson is facing his second game on suspension. Right guard Kevin Dotson is currently questionable. On defense, cornerback Cobie Durant and nickel back Quentin Lake are questionable.

    Los Angeles is 5-0 ATS in their last 5 road games against Arizona

    The OVER is 6-4 in Los Angeles’ last 10 games

    Arizona is 3-0 ATS in their last 3 games.

    The OVER is 7-1 in Arizona’s last 8 home games

    Rams vs. Cardinals Prediction

    I’m riding with Sean McVay and the Rams to win this game. They were dealing with all these injuries in the middle of the Detroit Lions game and the offense was still able to move the ball and get touchdowns. Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp are one of the best quarterback – wide receiver duos in the league. I think if you give this team a full week to scheme and game plan they will find a way to score enough points to win this game. On defense the Rams were frustrating a very powerful and explosive Lions team. I think this will be a close game but I like the Rams to edge this one out.

    Rams vs. Cardinals Prediction: Rams ML

