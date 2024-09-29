Close Menu
    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    NFL Articles

    Rams vs. Bears: Does Chicago get back in win column?

    Paul ElliotBy No Comments
    Rams vs. Bears

    The Los Angeles Rams will travel to Chicago to take on the Beats on Sunday afternoon. With the Bears listed as a 3.0-point favorites and the total sitting at 41 points, what is the smart play? Keep reading for our Rams vs. Bears prediction.

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    273 Los Angeles Rams (+3.0) at 274 Chicago Bears (-3.0); o/u 41

    1:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, September 29, 2024

    Solider Field, Chicago

    TV: FOX

    Rams vs. Bears Public Betting:

    As of this writing, our NFL Public Betting page shows that 76% of bets are on the Los Angeles Rams. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Los Angeles Rams Game Notes

    The Rams won their first game of the season last Sunday, defeating the 49ers by three points. Joshua Karty knocked in the game winning field form 37 yards. Los Angeles will now travel to Chicago to face the Bears.

    Chicago Bears Game Notes

    The Bears fell to 1-2 after dropping to the Colts by four points. Caleb Williams had his best game of the season, throwing for 363 yards and two touchdowns. Williams also threw two INT’s. Chicago looks to get back in the win column on Sunday.

    Rams vs. Bears BETTING PREDICTION

    Take Chicago. This feels like a get right game for the Bears against a Los Angeles team that is very banged up. The Bears had every opportunity to win that game last week in Indy, however were unable to capitalize. Williams played better last week and I think he continues to get better each week. Chicago’s defense has been very good and they will do enough offensively to cover this short number at home.  

    Rams vs. Bears Prediction: Chicago -3

    Related Posts

    Add A Comment
    Leave A Reply
    TheSpread Logo light

    NFL

    NBA

    NCAAFB

    NCAABB

    MLB

    NHL

    Betting

    ABOUT

    THIS IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE – If you think you have a gambling problem click here to find help.

    Disclaimer: This site is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual users are responsible for the laws regarding accessing gambling information from their jurisdictions. Many countries around the world prohibit gambling, please check the laws in your location. Any use of this information that may violate any federal, state, local or international law is strictly prohibited.

    Copyright: The information contained on TheSpread.com website is protected by international copyright and may not be reproduced, or redistributed in any way without expressed written consent.

    About: TheSpread.com is the largest sports betting news site in the United States. We provide point spread news, odds, statistics and information to over 175 countries around the world each year. Our coverage includes all North American College and Professional Sports as well as entertainment, political and proposition wagering news.

    ©1999-2023 TheSpread.com