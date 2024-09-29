Rams vs. Bears: Does Chicago get back in win column?

The Los Angeles Rams will travel to Chicago to take on the Beats on Sunday afternoon. With the Bears listed as a 3.0-point favorites and the total sitting at 41 points, what is the smart play? Keep reading for our Rams vs. Bears prediction.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

273 Los Angeles Rams (+3.0) at 274 Chicago Bears (-3.0); o/u 41

1:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, September 29, 2024

Solider Field, Chicago

TV: FOX

Rams vs. Bears Public Betting:

As of this writing, our NFL Public Betting page shows that 76% of bets are on the Los Angeles Rams. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Los Angeles Rams Game Notes

The Rams won their first game of the season last Sunday, defeating the 49ers by three points. Joshua Karty knocked in the game winning field form 37 yards. Los Angeles will now travel to Chicago to face the Bears.

Chicago Bears Game Notes

The Bears fell to 1-2 after dropping to the Colts by four points. Caleb Williams had his best game of the season, throwing for 363 yards and two touchdowns. Williams also threw two INT’s. Chicago looks to get back in the win column on Sunday.

Rams vs. Bears BETTING PREDICTION

Take Chicago. This feels like a get right game for the Bears against a Los Angeles team that is very banged up. The Bears had every opportunity to win that game last week in Indy, however were unable to capitalize. Williams played better last week and I think he continues to get better each week. Chicago’s defense has been very good and they will do enough offensively to cover this short number at home.

Rams vs. Bears Prediction: Chicago -3