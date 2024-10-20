Raiders vs. Rams Prediction: Can Both Teams Put Up Points?

Two teams will look to change their season around on Sunday afternoon when the Las Vegas Raiders and Los Angeles Rams meet. The Raiders enter Sunday with a 2-4 record and will play their first game after the trade of star receiver Davante Adams. On the other sideline will be the 1-4 Rams who are coming off of their bye week. Will their star receiver Cooper Kupp be suited up? Los Angeles is currently a 7 point favorite on their home field and this Raiders vs. Rams matchup kicks off at 4:05 p.m. ET.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Las Vegas Raiders (+7) at Los Angeles Rams (-7) o/u 43.5

4:05 p.m. ET, Sunday, October 20, 2024

SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA

TV: CBS

Public Betting: Public Bettors Backing Rams

As of this writing, our NFL Public Betting page shows that 65% of bets are on Los Angeles. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Las Vegas Raiders

The Raiders look to begin a new chapter on Sunday afternoon. Davante Adams is out, Tom Brady is in. Las Vegas has officially parted ways with the disgruntled star receiver and they add Tom Brady to their ownership group. The only direction they can go from here is up. The Raiders are 2-4 this season and have lost their last two games. They were embarrassed by the Pittsburgh Steelers last week losing 32-13 on their home field. Aidan O’Connell made his first start of the season against a tough Steelers defense. He finished completing 27 of 40 pass attempts for 227 yards, adding one touchdown and one interception.

Los Angeles Rams

The question of the day is will Cooper Kupp make his return to the field. Kupp has been out since injuring his ankle in the second game of the season against the Cardinals. He’s gotten in 3 limited practices this week and is officially listed as questionable. The videos coming out of practice haven’t looked promising but head coach Sean McVay seems optimistic that Kupp will be able to play, saying that he has had a good week of practice and has progressed well. The Rams are 1-4 to start the season and need to get things going sooner rather than later. After Sunday’s matchup with the Raiders, the Rams will be on a short week as they get ready for the currently undefeated Vikings on Thursday night.

Raiders vs. Rams Betting Trends

Las Vegas is 2-4 ATS in their last 6 games

The OVER is 4-1 in Las Vegas’ last 5 games

Los Angeles is 5-0 ATS in their last 5 games against Las Vegas

The OVER is 3-2 in Los Angeles’ last 5 games

Raiders vs. Rams Prediction:

Take the over 43.5 in this matchup. This total is too low. I have no idea if Cooper Kupp will play on Sunday or not but I don’t think it matters. The Rams need to win this game. They are 1-4 and are coming out of the bye week. This is a turning point for their season. There’s no looking ahead to the Vikings on Thursday night. They need to win now. On the other side, the Raiders turn a new page and start fresh without Davante Adams. They will look to get off on the right track and get a big win on Sunday.

McVay should have a strong game plan to slow down Maxx Crosby and get the ball moving. These defenses sit at 27th and 29th in the league in points allowed giving up 27.8 and 27.2. Each team gives up about 5 yards per rush attempt. Las Vegas is the worst in takeaways per game averaging 0.3. The Rams are not far behind sitting at 24th averaging 0.8. The Rams are ranked 26th in sacks per game at 1.8. The Raiders have had a tough schedule to start the season, having to play the top 3 teams in the league in opponent points per game. They managed 13 against the Steelers last week with O’Connell and had 18 the week before against the Broncos. They just let go of their best offensive player and Jakobi Meyers is currently listed as doubtful but they didn’t have those players last week either.

Raiders vs. Rams Prediction: Over 43.5