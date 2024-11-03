Patriots vs. Titans Prediction: Can Pats win 2 in a row?

The New England Patriots head to Nashville to face the Tennessee Titans on Sunday when Week 9’s afternoon slate begins at 1:00 PM ET on FOX. Can the Patriots cover the 3-point spread as road underdogs? Keep reading for our Patriots vs. Titans betting prediction.

The New England Patriots are 2-6 straight up and 2-5-1 against the spread this year. Their best win came against Cincinnati, and their worst loss came against Jacksonville.

The Tennessee Titans are 1-6 straight up and 1-6 against the spread this season. Their only win came against Miami, and their worst loss came against Indianapolis.

Patriots vs. Titans Matchup & Betting Odds

451 New England Patriots (+3) at 452 Tennessee Titans (-3); o/u 38.5

1:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, November 3, 2024

Nissan Stadium, Nashville, TN

TV: FOX

Patriots vs. Titans Public Betting Information

Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 64% of public bettors are currently backing the Patriots when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

New England Patriots Daily Fantasy Spin

Patriots linebacker Christian Elliss (abdomen), safety Kyle Dugger (ankle), guard Michael Jordan (ankle), linebacker Sione Takitaki (knee), defensive tackle Jaquelin Roy (neck), and offensive tackle Vederian Lowe (shoulder) are all officially listed as questionable to play this weekend against the Titans. Dugger is fifth on the team with 35 total tackles this season while Elliss has recorded 31 total tackles on the campaign.

Tennessee Titans Daily Fantasy Spin

Titans tight end Josh Whyle (illness), safety Amani Hooker (groin), defensive tackle T’Vondre Sweat (hip), offensive tackle Dillon Radunz (foot), and cornerback Tre Avery (hamstring) are all officially listed as questionable for this weekend’s game against the Patriots.

Tennessee wide receiver Tyler Boyd (shoulder) is questionable but expects to play. Titans QB Will Levis (shoulder) is questionable but will probably sit out Sunday. Tennessee running back Tony Pollard (foot) is questionable and will ultimately be a game-time decision. The team “anticipate[s] he will play” on Sunday according to Paul Kuharsky of PaulKuharsky.com.

Titans running back Tyjae Spears (hamstring) and cornerback L’Jarius Sneed (quadricep) will both miss Sunday’s home date with the Patriots.

Patriots vs. Titans Betting Trends

New England is 6-12-2 ATS as an underdog since the start of last season.

New England is 1-2-2 ATS after a win since the beginning of last season.

Tennessee is 2-1 ATS in their last 3 games against New England.

Tennessee is 29-23-3 ATS after a loss since the start of the 2017 season.

Patriots vs. Titans Betting Prediction:

New England rookie quarterback Drake Maye was in concussion protocol this week, but he’s been cleared and should be good to go on Sunday. That fact doesn’t guarantee that the Pats will win this weekend. New England hasn’t won a game that Drake Maye has started and finished this season. The Patriots beat the Jets last weekend, but Jacoby Brissett had to relieve Maye after he left with a suspected concussion. Drake Maye could eventually become a franchise quarterback, but he’s still young and will likely make some mistakes this weekend and going forward this season.

Tennessee probably won’t have Will Levis for this contest as he nurses an injury to his throwing shoulder. That means the Titans will likely trot out Mason Rudolph for this contest. Rudolph is 8-6-1 straight up as a starter in his career, and his experience could prove to be invaluable on Sunday. Neither of these teams are good, but I think Tennessee is just slightly better than New England. I’m laying the points with the Titans at home in this one.

NFL Week 9 Patriots vs. Titans Betting Prediction: TENNESSEE TITANS -3