Patriots vs Buccaneers Predictions – Odds & Picks (Wk 10)

How to Watch Patriots vs Buccaneers

📅 Sunday, November 9, 2025

⏰ 1:00 p.m. ET

📺 CBS

🏟 Raymond James Stadium (Tampa, FL)

Patriots vs Buccaneers Odds — Current

Team Spread Total ML New England Patriots +2.5 (–110) 48.0 (–110) +125 Tampa Bay Buccaneers –2.5 (–110) 48.0 (–110) –145

Where the Game Will Be Won

Tampa’s edge lies in explosive pass rate and red-zone efficiency against a Patriots defense that has tightened between the 20s but still concedes high-leverage scores. If New England sustains on early downs and shortens the game, the Bucs’ pass rush must close drives to avoid a fourth-quarter coin flip.

New England vs Tampa Bay — Who is The Public Betting?

Team % of Bets Open Current New England Patriots 38% +4.5 (–110) +2.5 (–110) Tampa Bay Buccaneers 62% –4.5 (–110) –2.5 (–110)

Market Read: Two-thirds of tickets land on Tampa Bay and the number has tightened from –4.5 to –2.5, reflecting resistance at the key field-goal area. If –2.5 holds through Sunday morning, it’s a signal the market is content to side with the Bucs without paying a –3 tax.

Numbers update frequently — check the latest on the NFL public betting chart and learn usage basics in our public betting guide.

Patriots vs Buccaneers Prediction & Expert Pick

Explosives and red-zone trips favor Tampa, while New England’s path requires drive-finishing and turnover margin. With home field and matchup leverage outside, Pick: Buccaneers –2.5 (–115). Lean: Over 48.0 (–110) if tempo holds.

