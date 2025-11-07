Patriots vs Buccaneers Predictions – Odds & Picks (Wk 10)

Last Updated on November 7, 2025 8:31 am by Michael Cash
How to Watch Patriots vs Buccaneers
📅 Sunday, November 9, 2025
⏰ 1:00 p.m. ET
📺 CBS
🏟 Raymond James Stadium (Tampa, FL)
Patriots vs Buccaneers Odds — Current
|Team
|Spread
|Total
|ML
|New England Patriots
|+2.5 (–110)
|48.0 (–110)
|+125
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|–2.5 (–110)
|48.0 (–110)
|–145
Where the Game Will Be Won
Tampa’s edge lies in explosive pass rate and red-zone efficiency against a Patriots defense that has tightened between the 20s but still concedes high-leverage scores. If New England sustains on early downs and shortens the game, the Bucs’ pass rush must close drives to avoid a fourth-quarter coin flip.
New England vs Tampa Bay — Who is The Public Betting?
|Team
|% of Bets
|Open
|Current
|New England Patriots
|38%
|+4.5 (–110)
|+2.5 (–110)
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|62%
|–4.5 (–110)
|–2.5 (–110)
Market Read: Two-thirds of tickets land on Tampa Bay and the number has tightened from –4.5 to –2.5, reflecting resistance at the key field-goal area. If –2.5 holds through Sunday morning, it’s a signal the market is content to side with the Bucs without paying a –3 tax.
Numbers update frequently — check the latest on the NFL public betting chart and learn usage basics in our public betting guide.
Patriots vs Buccaneers Prediction & Expert Pick
Explosives and red-zone trips favor Tampa, while New England’s path requires drive-finishing and turnover margin. With home field and matchup leverage outside, Pick: Buccaneers –2.5 (–115). Lean: Over 48.0 (–110) if tempo holds.
