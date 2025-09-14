Panthers vs Cardinals Betting Prediction & Odds: Will Carolina rebound?

In this Panthers vs Cardinals betting prediction, we break down the key matchups, coaching strategies, and player advantages ahead of the Week 2 clash in Arizona. Carolina will look to rebound after Week 1, while Arizona seeks to extend its momentum at home. This preview provides bettors with insights on the spread, key matchups, and the likely outcome.

Game Info:

Kickoff: Sunday, September 14, 2025 – 1:05 PM PDT

Location: State Farm Stadium, Glendale, AZ

TV: CBS

Spread: Cardinals -6.5

Moneyline: Panthers +250 | Cardinals -310

Over/Under: 44.5

Betting Preview

Quarterback Play

Bryce Young leads the Panthers offense and will need to improve upon a shaky Week 1 performance. Consistency and decision-making are key for Carolina’s success.

Kyler Murray starts for the Cardinals. His mobility, accuracy, and experience allow Arizona to effectively execute both passing and designed run plays.

Running Game

Chuba Hubbard anchors Carolina’s rushing attack, crucial for controlling the clock and limiting Arizona’s possessions.

James Conner leads Arizona’s backfield, providing speed, vision, and tackle-breaking ability that will challenge the Panthers’ defense.

Defensive Matchups

Carolina will focus on pressuring Murray and limiting explosive plays, while Arizona’s defensive line will aim to dominate the trenches and force turnovers.

Coaching Strategies

Dave Canales’ Panthers emphasize disciplined defense, while Jonathan Gannon’s Cardinals exploit mismatches and control time of possession. In-game adjustments from both coaches will likely determine the final outcome.

Panthers vs Cardinals Betting Prediction

The Cardinals are favored by 6.5 points, reflecting home-field advantage and roster depth. Carolina’s ability to generate plays with Bryce Young gives them a real chance to cover the spread.

Over/under of 44.5 points suggests a moderately paced, strategic game.

Prediction: Cardinals 24, Panthers 17