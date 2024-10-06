Panthers vs. Bears NFL Prediction: Can Panthers match points with Bears?

The Carolina Panthers head to Chicago to face the Bears on Sunday when Week 5’s afternoon slate begins at 1:00 PM ET on FOX. Can the Bears cover the 4-point spread as home favorites? Keep reading for our Panthers vs. Bears betting prediction.

The Carolina Panthers are 1-3 straight up and 1-3 against the spread this year. Their only win came against Las Vegas and their worst loss came against New Orleans.

The Chicago Bears are 2-2 straight up and 2-1-1 against the spread this season. Their best win came against the Rams and their worst loss came against Indianapolis.

Panthers vs. Bears Matchup & Betting Odds

453 Carolina Panthers (+4) at 454 Chicago Bears (-4); o/u 40.5

1:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, October 6, 2024

Soldier Field, Chicago, IL

TV: FOX

Panthers vs. Bears Public Betting Information

Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 58% of public bettors are currently backing the Bears when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Carolina Panthers Daily Fantasy Spin

Panthers linebacker Shaq Thompson (Achilles), tight end Ian Thomas (calf), cornerback Dane Jackson (hamstring), center Andrew Raym (concussion), linebacker Josey Jewell (hamstring/groin), and wide receiver Adam Thielen (hamstring) have all been ruled out for Sunday’s contest.

Carolina guard Robert Hunt (hip), wide receiver Jalen Coker (foot), linebacker Charles Harris (shoulder), and defensive tackle Shy Tuttle (foot) are all officially listed as questionable to play on Sunday. Hunt, Harris, and Tuttle are all listed as starters at their respective positions on the depth chart.

Chicago Bears Daily Fantasy Spin

Bears cornerback Terell Smith (hip), defensive tackle Zachh Pickens (groin), and reserve tight end Stephen Carlson (collarbone) will all sit out Sunday’s home date with the Panthers. Smith and Pickens are listed as backups at their respective positions.

Chicago guard Teven Jenkins (ribs) and wide receiver DeAndre Carter (ribs) are both listed as questionable to play this weekend. Jenkins is the team’s starting left guard, and Carter is the team’s backup slot receiver. Second-year wideout Tyler Scott would likely see more action if Carter sits. If Jenkins can’t go, the Bears will likely insert former 49er Matt Pryor into the starting lineup.

Panthers vs. Bears Betting Trends

Carolina is 1-5 ATS in their last 6 games overall.

Carolina is 2-8-1 ATS as a road underdog since the start of last season.

Chicago is 2-0-1 ATS in their last 3 games against Carolina.

Chicago is 4-1-1 ATS as a home favorite since the start of last season.

Panthers vs. Bears Betting Prediction:

Carolina might not have the worst record in the NFL this season, but that doesn’t mean they’re a good team. The Panthers’ 36-22 road win over the Raiders in Week 3 is looking like a fluke after what happened to Carolina last week. In Week 4, the Panthers lost 34-24 to the Bengals at home to drop their straight-up and against-the-spread records to 1-3. A few numbers illustrate why Carolina will probably struggle to cover this game.

The Panthers are giving up 5.8 yards per play this season, a figure that ranks 26th in the NFL. What’s more, Carolina is allowing 0.520 points per play this season. That’s the worst mark in the league by a fairly wide margin. Bears QB Caleb Williams has thrown for 787 yards in 4 games of action this season. I could see him having another big day against a subpar Panthers defense on Sunday. I’m laying the points with the Bears in this one.

NFL Week 5 Panthers vs. Bears Prediction: CHICAGO BEARS -4