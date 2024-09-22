Packers vs. Titans NFL Prediction: Can Green Bay’s defense win the day?

The Green Bay Packers head to Nashville to face the Tennessee Titans on Sunday when Week 3’s afternoon slate begins at 1:00 PM ET on FOX. Can the Packers cover the 3-point spread as road underdogs? Keep reading for our Packers vs. Titans betting prediction.

The Green Bay Packers are 1-1 straight up and 1-1 against the spread this year. They lost to Philadelphia in Week 1 and beat Indianapolis last week.

The Tennessee Titans are 0-2 straight up and 0-2 against the spread this season. They lost to the Jets last weekend, and are winless this year.

Packers vs. Titans Matchup & Betting Odds

463 Green Bay Packers (+3) at 464 Tennessee Titans (-3); o/u 37.5

1:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, September 22, 2024

Nissan Stadium, Nashville, TN

TV: FOX

Packers vs. Titans Public Betting Information

Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 82% of public bettors are currently backing the Packers when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Green Bay Packers Daily Fantasy Spin

Packers starting quarterback Jordan Love was officially listed as questionable for Sunday’s game against the Titans. He’s now been ruled out according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. With Love unable to play, the Packers will use backup QB Malik Willis, who led the team to a 16-10 win over the Colts last weekend. Green Bay elevated third-string QB Sean Clifford from the practice squad ahead of Sunday’s contest.

Packers backup right guard Jordan Morgan has been ruled out for Sunday’s game due to a shoulder injury. Green Bay backup cornerback Carrington Valentine is doubtful to play on Sunday with an ankle injury.

Tennessee Titans Daily Fantasy Spin

Titans backup running back Tyjae Spears was a full practice participant on Friday, but he’s officially listed as questionable for Sunday’s home date with the Packers. Spears is nursing an ankle injury. Tyjae Spears has 10 carries for 41 yards and 6 catches for 22 yards in 2 games of action for Tennessee this season.

If Spears is unable to play on Sunday, Tennessee will likely elevate third-string running back Julius Chestnut to the backup tailback role. Chestnut has 9 carries for 12 yards and 3 catches for 41 yards in 11 games of action in his NFL career.

Packers vs. Titans Betting Trends

Green Bay is 3-2 ATS in their last 5 games against Tennessee.

Green Bay is 9-5 ATS as an underdog since the start of last season.

Tennessee is 9-11 ATS as a favorite since the start of the 2021 season.

Tennessee is 21-24-2 ATS in non-division games since the beginning of the 2020 season.

Packers vs. Titans Betting Prediction:

Green Bay defeated Indianapolis last weekend with Malik Willis as their starting quarterback. He completed 12 of 14 passes for 122 yards, 1 touchdown, and 0 interceptions. Even though the Packers will be forced to start Willis again (this time against his former team) I think they have a good chance of winning. It’s been reported that Packers’ starting QB Jordan Love could be back for next week’s game against the Vikings.

The Packers’ defense leads the NFL with 3.0 takeaways per game this season. That bodes well for a unit facing Titans quarterback Will Levis. In 2 games of action this season, Levis has thrown 3 interceptions, taken 7 sacks, and lost 2 fumbles. His QBR of 36.8 ranks 26th in the NFL this season. I think there’s a lot of value in Green Bay here, even with Malik Willis starting at quarterback. For that reason, I’m taking the Packers and the points on the road in Nashville on Sunday.

NFL Week 3 Packers vs. Titans Prediction: GREEN BAY PACKERS +3