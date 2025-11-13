Packers vs Giants Picks — Week 11 Odds Preview

🎰 CASINO BONUS OFFER Bet and Get up to $3,750 in Bonus Cash! 21+. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. New users only. Terms & conditions apply. Claim Offer

How to Watch Packers vs Giants

📅 Date: Sunday, November 16, 2025

Sunday, November 16, 2025 ⏰ Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

1:00 p.m. ET 📺 TV: FOX

FOX 🏟 Venue: MetLife Stadium — East Rutherford, NJ

Packers vs Giants Odds — Week 11

Current Odds Team Spread Total Moneyline Green Bay Packers –7 42.5 –360 New York Giants +7 42.5 +280

Where This Game Will Be Won

Green Bay’s ability to sustain drives and stay ahead of the sticks remains central to its offensive identity. Because the Giants have struggled against disciplined run-pass balance, the Packers can build early momentum by leveraging scripted drives and creating third-and-manageable situations.

New York’s best opportunity lies in generating negative plays and forcing long-yardage downs. Additionally, their defense must create short fields to give the offense a lift. If the Giants can apply early pressure and steal possessions, the gap between these teams becomes narrower than the spread indicates.

Who is The Public Betting — Packers vs Giants

Public Betting Percentages Team Tickets Open → Current Green Bay Packers 60% –4.5 → –7 New York Giants 40% +4.5 → +7

Market Read: The jump from –4.5 to –7 shows firm agreement on the Packers from sharper pockets, even with public support leaning their way. Because the line is now on a key number, late action may dictate whether this drifts to 7.5 or if buyback hits the Giants.

Numbers update frequently — check the latest on the NFL public betting chart and learn usage basics in our public betting guide.

Packers vs Giants Prediction & Expert Pick

Pick: Giants +7. New York has struggled, but the number has climbed into a range where the underdog provides value, especially if their defense can win early downs. Lean: Under 42.5, as both teams may play conservatively in sustained drives that shorten the game.

