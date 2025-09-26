Packers vs. Cowboys Odds — Week 4 Expert Picks & Lines

Sunday Night Football brings prime-time heat as Packers vs. Cowboys odds show Green Bay laying nearly a touchdown with a mid–high 40s total—below we stack opening vs. current lines, public betting (tickets %), injuries, weather, trending angles, and our expert picks.

Packers vs. Cowboys Game Info & TV

Date: Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025

Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025 Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

8:20 p.m. ET Location: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX

AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX TV/Streaming: NBC / Peacock

Opening & Current Odds — Packers vs. Cowboys

Spread: Open: Packers -5.5 · Now: Packers -6.5

Open: Packers -5.5 · Now: Packers -6.5 Total: Open: 48.5 · Now: 47.5

Open: 48.5 · Now: 47.5 Moneyline: Open: GB -270 / DAL +220 · Now: GB -320 / DAL +260

Open: GB -270 / DAL +220 · Now: GB -320 / DAL +260 Movement snapshot: Early buy on Green Bay pushed to -6.5; total shaded down a point from the open.

Packers vs. Cowboys Public Betting (Tickets %)

Tickets: Packers ~60% / Cowboys ~40%

Packers ~60% / Cowboys ~40% Read: Public leaning Green Bay with the spread move reflecting that interest; watch for any late DAL +7 even-money pops.

Key Injuries & Weather Watch

Packers: Monitor OL status updates; any tackle downgrade matters vs. Dallas’ edge rush.

Monitor OL status updates; any tackle downgrade matters vs. Dallas’ edge rush. Cowboys: Secondary rotations matter against GB’s vertical shots; check final practice reports on CB depth.

Secondary rotations matter against GB’s vertical shots; check final practice reports on CB depth. Weather: Indoors (AT&T Stadium). No weather factor; number trades on personnel/market only.

Betting Trends — Packers vs. Cowboys

Green Bay is 4–1 ATS in their last five road games as favorites between -3 and -7.

Dallas is 5–2 ATS in their last seven as home underdogs of +3 to +7.

Unders have hit in four of the last six at AT&T with totals closing 48+; pace and protection decide the ceiling.

Packers vs. Cowboys Expert Picks

ATS lean: Packers -6.5 (prefer -6 or better; buy off -7 if it appears without +money).

Packers -6.5 (prefer -6 or better; buy off -7 if it appears without +money). Total lean: Under 47.5 (prefer 48); indoor track but both fronts can suppress sustained drives.

Under 47.5 (prefer 48); indoor track but both fronts can suppress sustained drives. Prop angle: QB rush yards Over (scramble lanes vs. man/pressure looks; low 10s can be viable).

