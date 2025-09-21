Packers vs. Browns Prediction: Can Green Bay win by 8+ points?

The Green Bay Packers head to Cleveland to face the Browns on Sunday when Week 3’s early slate begins at 1:00 PM ET on FOX. Can the Packers cover the 8-point spread as road favorites? Keep reading for our Packers vs. Browns betting prediction.

The Green Bay Packers are 2-0 straight up and 2-0 against the spread this year. Their best win came against Detroit, and they have yet to lose a game this season.

The Cleveland Browns are 0-2 straight up and 1-1 against the spread this season. Their worst loss came against Cincinnati, and they haven’t won a game this year.

Packers vs. Browns Matchup & Betting Odds

457 Green Bay Packers (-8) at 458 Cleveland Browns (+8); o/u 41.5

1:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, September 21, 2025

Huntington Bank Field, Cleveland, OH

TV: FOX

Packers vs. Browns Public Betting Information

Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 57% of public bettors are currently backing the Browns when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Green Bay Packers Daily Fantasy Spin

Packers wide receivers Jayden Reed (foot/collarbone) and Christian Watson (ACL) will both miss Sunday’s game against the Browns. Reed has 3 catches for 45 yards and a touchdown this season, while Watson has yet to take the field as he recovers from a torn ACL he suffered last year.

Green Bay tight end Tucker Kraft tweaked his knee in practice this week, but is expected to play against Cleveland on Sunday. Kraft has 8 catches for 140 yards and 2 touchdowns this season. Packers starting right tackle Zach Tom (oblique) practiced in a limited capacity on Wednesday and is officially listed as questionable for Sunday’s contest.

Cleveland Browns Daily Fantasy Spin

Browns backup defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr. will miss Sunday’s game against the Packers with a knee ailment. Hall had 14 total tackles and a sack in 8 games of action for Cleveland last season.

Cleveland starting left guard Joel Bitonio (back) and starting right tackle Jack Conklin (elbow) are both officially listed as questionable to play this weekend. Both Bitonio and Conklin have been named first team All-Pro twice in their respective careers, with Bitonio making second team All-Pro 3 times.

Packers vs. Browns Betting Trends

Green Bay is 3-1 ATS in their last 4 games against Cleveland.

Green Bay is 15-11 ATS when playing with the rest advantage since the start of the 2019 season.

Cleveland is 6-9 ATS when playing with the rest disadvantage since the start of the 2019 season.

Cleveland is 1-7 ATS in their last 8 games overall.

Packers vs. Browns Betting Prediction:

Green Bay will have the rest advantage coming into this contest. The Packers last played on Thursday night at home against the Commanders, beating Washington 27-18. Cleveland last played on Sunday afternoon at Baltimore, getting trounced by the Ravens, 41-17. The Packers appear to be a much better team than the Browns so far this season, and 3 days of extra rest should give Green Bay an additional boost to cover this game.

On top of that, Green Bay is 8-5 ATS as a favorite and 9-4 ATS in non-division games since the start of last season. I think the Packers’ defense holds the Browns offense in check most of the game, as Packers QB Jordan Love engineers multiple touchdown drives to secure a comfortable win. The pick is Green Bay -8 points over Cleveland at Bovada.lv.

NFL Week 3 Packers vs. Browns Betting Prediction: GREEN BAY PACKERS -8