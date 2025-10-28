NFL Week 8 Betting Recap – Who Covered, Biggest Losers

Last Updated on October 28, 2025 7:01 am by admin

💸 Compare every live number before you bet: Shop current odds 🏈

Who covered NFL Week 8 (ATS) & Totals

Thursday NFL Week 8 (TNF)

Vikings 10 at Chargers 37 — ATS: Chargers covered as short home favorites. Total: Over (landed 47).

NFL Week 8 Sunday — early window

Bills 40 at Panthers 9 — ATS: Bills covered (road fave). Total: Over.

— ATS: Bills covered (road fave). Total: Over. Bears 16 at Ravens 30 — ATS: Ravens covered (home fave). Total: Under.

— ATS: Ravens covered (home fave). Total: Under. Browns 13 at Patriots 32 — ATS: Patriots covered (home fave). Total: Over.

— ATS: Patriots covered (home fave). Total: Over. Dolphins 34 at Falcons 10 — ATS: Dolphins covered and won outright (road dog). Total: Under.

— ATS: Dolphins covered and won outright (road dog). Total: Under. Giants 20 at Eagles 38 — ATS: Eagles covered (home fave). Total: Over.

— ATS: Eagles covered (home fave). Total: Over. Jets 39 at Bengals 38 — ATS: Jets covered and won outright (road dog). Total: Over.

— ATS: Jets covered and won outright (road dog). Total: Over. 49ers 15 at Texans 26 — ATS: Texans covered and won outright (home dog). Total: Close to market; most shops graded Under/Push depending on close.

Sunday — late window

Buccaneers 23 at Saints 3 — ATS: Buccaneers covered (road fave). Total: Under.

— ATS: Buccaneers covered (road fave). Total: Under. Cowboys 24 at Broncos 44 — ATS: Broncos covered (home fave). Total: Over.

— ATS: Broncos covered (home fave). Total: Over. Titans 14 at Colts 38 — ATS: Colts covered (big home fave). Total: Over.

Sunday Night Football

Packers 35 at Steelers 25 — ATS: Packers covered (road fave). Total: Over.

Monday Night Football

Commanders 7 at Chiefs 28 — ATS Chiefs covered by 11. Total: Under.

📊 Lock best numbers before kickoff: Compare live odds & line movement 🔍

NFL Week 8 betting recap — biggest winners & biggest losers

Biggest winners against the number

Broncos (44–24 vs DAL) — pass rush + explosives turned a tight spread into a runaway.

— pass rush + explosives turned a tight spread into a runaway. Colts (38–14 vs TEN) — ground game + red-zone dominance easily cleared a two-TD number.

— ground game + red-zone dominance easily cleared a two-TD number. Eagles (38–20 vs NYG) — sustained explosives and short fields pushed margin past 7.

— sustained explosives and short fields pushed margin past 7. Jets (39–38 at CIN) — outright as TD dog in a high-variance shootout.

Biggest losers vs. expectations

Cowboys — defense overwhelmed in altitude; side never live late.

— defense overwhelmed in altitude; side never live late. 49ers — offense stalled on the road; Texans flipped the script as home dogs.

— offense stalled on the road; Texans flipped the script as home dogs. Bengals — late collapse turned a potential cover into an upset loss.

NFL Week 8 Betting Recap — what the public got right (and wrong)

Public chalk right: Heavily backed favorites like the Bills, Eagles and Colts covered comfortably. Public chalk wrong: Bengals and 49ers tickets took hits as those favorites faltered. Takeaway for the next slate: price discipline matters more than popularity—beat the close with our CLV guide and keep an eye on consensus moves via the live NFL public betting chart.

Responsible Gaming

Bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, please visit our Responsible Gaming page or contact the National Council on Problem Gambling for confidential 24/7 support and helpline information.

Affiliate Disclosure

Some links in this article are affiliate links. If you click them and make a purchase or deposit, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you. For more details, please see our Affiliate Disclosure.