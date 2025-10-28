BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
NFL Week 8 Betting Recap – Who Covered, Biggest Losers

byMichael Cash
October 27, 2025
PHILADELPHIA — A favorites-heavy Sunday reshaped several narratives as underdogs still punched through in key spots. This NFL Week 8 betting recap details who covered and who didn’t, where totals landed, the biggest winners and losers, and what the public got right or wrong—plus a quick link to our live NFL public betting chart and core guides for CLV and line shopping. Keep our NFL hub handy for Week 9.🔔 Follow updates: Twitter/X · Bluesky · Facebook

Who covered NFL Week 8 (ATS) & Totals

Thursday NFL Week 8 (TNF)

  • Vikings 10 at Chargers 37ATS: Chargers covered as short home favorites. Total: Over (landed 47).

NFL Week 8 Sunday — early window

  • Bills 40 at Panthers 9ATS: Bills covered (road fave). Total: Over.
  • Bears 16 at Ravens 30ATS: Ravens covered (home fave). Total: Under.
  • Browns 13 at Patriots 32ATS: Patriots covered (home fave). Total: Over.
  • Dolphins 34 at Falcons 10ATS: Dolphins covered and won outright (road dog). Total: Under.
  • Giants 20 at Eagles 38ATS: Eagles covered (home fave). Total: Over.
  • Jets 39 at Bengals 38ATS: Jets covered and won outright (road dog). Total: Over.
  • 49ers 15 at Texans 26ATS: Texans covered and won outright (home dog). Total: Close to market; most shops graded Under/Push depending on close.

Sunday — late window

  • Buccaneers 23 at Saints 3ATS: Buccaneers covered (road fave). Total: Under.
  • Cowboys 24 at Broncos 44ATS: Broncos covered (home fave). Total: Over.
  • Titans 14 at Colts 38ATS: Colts covered (big home fave). Total: Over.

Sunday Night Football

  • Packers 35 at Steelers 25ATS: Packers covered (road fave). Total: Over.

Monday Night Football

  • Commanders 7 at Chiefs 28 — ATS Chiefs covered by 11. Total: Under.

NFL Week 8 betting recap — biggest winners & biggest losers

Biggest winners against the number

  • Broncos (44–24 vs DAL) — pass rush + explosives turned a tight spread into a runaway.
  • Colts (38–14 vs TEN) — ground game + red-zone dominance easily cleared a two-TD number.
  • Eagles (38–20 vs NYG) — sustained explosives and short fields pushed margin past 7.
  • Jets (39–38 at CIN) — outright as TD dog in a high-variance shootout.

Biggest losers vs. expectations

  • Cowboys — defense overwhelmed in altitude; side never live late.
  • 49ers — offense stalled on the road; Texans flipped the script as home dogs.
  • Bengals — late collapse turned a potential cover into an upset loss.

NFL Week 8 Betting Recap — what the public got right (and wrong)

Public chalk right: Heavily backed favorites like the Bills, Eagles and Colts covered comfortably. Public chalk wrong: Bengals and 49ers tickets took hits as those favorites faltered. Takeaway for the next slate: price discipline matters more than popularity—beat the close with our CLV guide and keep an eye on consensus moves via the live NFL public betting chart.

