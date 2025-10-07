NFL Week 6 Opening Odds & Early Moves — Key Numbers to Watch

Last Updated on October 7, 2025 9:58 am by Michael Cash

NFL Week 6 opening odds sharpened fast. Here are the verified current spreads, totals and moneylines for every game, plus quick market notes.

NFL Week 6 opening odds hit the board and stabilized into a clear consensus by Tuesday morning. Below are the current verified numbers (spread/total/moneyline) for each matchup. Keep our NFL odds board and the public betting chart open for intraday moves.

🔔 Follow updates: Twitter/X · Bluesky · Facebook

NFL Week 6 — Verified Current Odds

TNF — Eagles @ Giants (Thu 8:15 ET)

Spread: Eagles −7

Eagles −7 Total: 41.5

41.5 Moneyline: Eagles −395 / Giants +310

London — Broncos vs Jets (Sun 9:30 ET)

Spread: Broncos −7.5

Broncos −7.5 Total: 43.5

43.5 Moneyline: Broncos −375 / Jets +310

Early Window (Sun 1:00 ET)

Browns @ Steelers: Steelers −4.5 • Total 37.5 • ML PIT −238 / CLE +195

Steelers −4.5 • Total 37.5 • ML PIT −238 / CLE +195 Cardinals @ Colts: Colts −6.5 • Total 47.5 • ML IND −298 / ARI +240

Colts −6.5 • Total 47.5 • ML IND −298 / ARI +240 Chargers @ Dolphins: Chargers −4.5 • Total 44.5 • ML LAC −230 / MIA +190

Chargers −4.5 • Total 44.5 • ML LAC −230 / MIA +190 Rams @ Ravens: Rams −7.5 • Total 44.5 • ML LAR −410 / BAL +320

Rams −7.5 • Total 44.5 • ML LAR −410 / BAL +320 Seahawks @ Jaguars: Jaguars −1.5 • Total 46.5 • ML JAX −110 / SEA −110

Jaguars −1.5 • Total 46.5 • ML JAX −110 / SEA −110 Cowboys @ Panthers: Cowboys −3.5 • Total 49.5 • ML DAL −180 / CAR +154

Cowboys −3.5 • Total 49.5 • ML DAL −180 / CAR +154 Patriots @ Saints: Patriots −3.5 • Total 45.5 • ML NE −185 / NO +154

Late Window (Sun 4:05 / 4:25 ET)

Titans @ Raiders: Raiders −4.5 • Total 41.5 • ML LV −230 / TEN +190

Raiders −4.5 • Total 41.5 • ML LV −230 / TEN +190 Bengals @ Packers: Packers −14.5 • Total 44.5 • ML GB −1450 / CIN +800

Packers −14.5 • Total 44.5 • ML GB −1450 / CIN +800 49ers @ Buccaneers: Buccaneers −3 • Total 47.5 • ML TB −166 / SF +136

SNF — Lions @ Chiefs (Sun 8:20 ET)

Spread: Chiefs −1.5

Chiefs −1.5 Total: 50.5

50.5 Moneyline: Chiefs −120 / Lions even

MNF Doubleheader (Mon)

Bills @ Falcons (7:15 ET): Bills −4.5 • Total 48.5 • ML BUF −205 / ATL +170

Bills −4.5 • Total 48.5 • ML BUF −205 / ATL +170 Bears @ Commanders (8:15 ET): Commanders −4.5 • Total 50.5 • ML WAS −230 / CHI +190

Quick Market Notes

Biggest favorites: Packers −14.5 vs Bengals; Rams −7.5 at Ravens.

Packers −14.5 vs Bengals; Rams −7.5 at Ravens. Tightest line: Seahawks @ Jaguars (JAX −1.5; near pick’em ML).

Seahawks @ Jaguars (JAX −1.5; near pick’em ML). Highest total zones: Lions–Chiefs 50.5; Commanders–Bears 50.5.

Lions–Chiefs 50.5; Commanders–Bears 50.5. Lower total clusters: Browns–Steelers 37.5; several mid-40s drifting on weather/news.

🏈 Build your Week 6 card at the best price: Shop live lines now 💰

Insider Alerts Be first to key line moves & community consensus. Join the forum, claim your handle, and get our best content by email. Join the Forum

Register Now

Email Sign-Up

Responsible Gaming

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit NCPGambling.org. Set limits and play responsibly.

Affiliate Disclosure

Some links on this page are affiliate links. We may earn a commission if you sign up through our partners at no additional cost to you.