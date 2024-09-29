NFL Week 4 Survivor Picks: Will 49ers & Texans rebound?

If you’ve walked the delicate tightrope over the last three weeks of the NFL season, then congratulations. You’ve survived officially survived a slew of big upsets to stay alive in your survivor pool. Either that, or you’ve bought back in. Either way, we’ve got you covered with our NFL Week 4 Survivor Picks.

NFL Week 3 Survivor Pool Picks Recap

This space hit a new low last week. I recommend the Bucs, who lost outright to the Broncos as a 6.5-point home favorite, as well as the 49ers, who choked in the final minutes in an outright loss to the Rams. The Bills were the only one of my survivor pool picks to actually hit.

It has been a rough start to the NFL season. Let’s see if I can’t finally navigate the minefield that is the NFL in 2024.

NFL Week 4 Survivor Picks: Kansas City Chiefs

The Chiefs could easily be 0-3 on the season, so I would understand if you want to avoid Patrick Mahomes and Co. today. Plus, if you’d rather save the Chiefs until they’re playing better, again, I would understand. That said, The Chiefs are 8-2 versus the Chargers in the last 10 meetings between these two teams. They haven’t lost against the division rivals since September of the 2021 NFL season.

The Chargers are also severely banged-up. Right tackle Joe Alt is questionable with a knee injury, as is quarterback Justin Herbert due to an ankle injury. Even if Herbert plays (he was able to practice on a limited basis this week), how effective will he be against a fast and aggressive Kansas City defense? Not to mention, Joey Bosa (hip) is out, as is linebacker Junior Colson (hamstring).

The Chiefs should be fine in L.A. today.

NFL Week 4 Survivor Picks: Houston Texans

The Texans haven’t exactly started their highly anticipated season with a bang. They hung on to beat the Colts 29-27 in Week 1. They had a difficult time putting the Bears away in a 19-13 Sunday Night Football performance in Week 2. Then last week, they were run out of U.S. Bank Stadium in an ugly 34-7 loss to the Vikings.

That said, their “struggles” pale in comparison to the Jaguars’ issues to start 2024. After putting up a good fight in Miami in Week 1 (20-17 loss), the Jags fell to the Browns 18-13 as a 3-point home favorite. They went back on the road in Week 3 and were trounced 47-10 by the Bills on Monday Night Football. The final score wasn’t even that close.

So yes, Houston hasn’t looked crisp to start the season. However, good teams rebound following down games and the Texans are a good team. The Jags? Well, nobody quite knows what to make of them but one thing is for sure, Trevor Lawrence doesn’t look right.

NFL Week 4 Survivor Picks: San Francisco 49ers

Let’s try this again with the Niners. Yes, they’re banged-up, too. Christian McCaffrey remains out, but Deebo Samuel (calf) and Trent Williams (illness, toe) are both questionable. George Kittle, who missed last Sunday’s game against the Rams, looks like he should be ready to go, too.

Even if those players are all out, the Niners should be able to clean up their issues against a tough but low-on-talent Patriots team. New England is coming off a mini-bye having played last Thursday night New York but the Jets exposed some of the Patriots’ issues – namely along the offensive line. One of the Pats’ offensive tackles remains out, while the other is questionable. Perhaps today is the day San Francisco’s defense gets back on track.