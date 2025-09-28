NFL Week 4 Sunday Odds & Betting Preview

Looking for the latest NFL Week 4 Sunday odds and quick betting angles? Start with live NFL public betting percentages, browse the NFL odds & picks hub, and check our weekly SuperContest expert card. Below, you’ll find the current spread and total for every Sunday matchup plus quick notes to help you time your bets.
NFL Week 4 Sunday Odds — London Kickoff
Neutral-site openers often move early; meanwhile, totals can be sticky until inactives.
- Vikings vs. Steelers (neutral) — Spread: MIN -2.5 • Total: 41.5
NFL Week 4 Sunday Odds — Early Window (1:00 PM)
Early kickoffs tend to firm up 60–90 minutes pre-game; therefore, watch for buy/sell points around 3 and 7.
- Commanders at Falcons — Spread: ATL -1.5 • Total: 44.5
- Saints at Bills — Spread: BUF -16.5 • Total: 48.5
- Panthers at Patriots — Spread: NE -5.5 • Total: 43.5
- Lions at Browns — Spread: DET -9.5 • Total: 44.5
- Titans at Texans — Spread: HOU -7 • Total: 38.5
- Giants at Chargers — Spread: LAC -6 • Total: 43.5
NFL Week 4 Sunday Odds — Late Window (4:05/4:25 PM)
By late afternoon, limits are higher; consequently, sharper moves can appear closer to kick.
- 49ers at Jaguars — Spread: SF -3 • Total: 47.5
- Rams at Colts — Spread: LAR -3.5 • Total: 49.5
- Chiefs at Ravens — Spread: BAL -2.5 • Total: 48.5
- Raiders at Bears — Spread: CHI -1.5 • Total: 47.5
NFL Week 4 Sunday Odds — Sunday Night Football
Prime-time numbers often gravitate to key prices; however, prop markets may move more aggressively.
- Packers at Cowboys — Spread: DAL -7 • Total: 47.5
Market Notes & How to Use These Sunday Odds
First, anchor to key numbers (3 and 7) and plan entries around them. Next, reconcile tickets % with price action; if the crowd is heavy on a favorite while the line stalls, consider patience. Finally, re-check outdoor weather and inactive lists—late scratches can nudge totals by a half-point or more.
