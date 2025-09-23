NFL Week 4 Injury Report & Betting Impact — Midweek Watchlist

Your midweek injury watchlist for NFL Week 4 — who practiced, who didn’t, and how it could shift the spread or total. We pair status notes with opening vs. current lines and a short betting read so you can act (or wait) with purpose.

Thursday

Seahawks at Cardinals (TNF)

Status watch: Note WR/CB soft-tissue follow-ups; trench availability (LT/EDGE) has driven early limits this year.

Note WR/CB soft-tissue follow-ups; trench availability (LT/EDGE) has driven early limits this year. Open → Current: ARI −2.5 → −1.5

ARI −2.5 → −1.5 Impact read: Any downgrade to ARI’s perimeter or pass-pro likely brings this toward pick’em; SEA skill-player upgrades would support the dog at +1.5/+2.

Sunday (London, 9:30 AM ET)

Vikings vs. Steelers (Neutral)

Status watch: PIT OL/TE usage and MIN secondary availability. Travel cramps rotations; late-week limiteds matter more here.

PIT OL/TE usage and MIN secondary availability. Travel cramps rotations; late-week limiteds matter more here. Open → Current: MIN −1.5 → −2.5

MIN −1.5 → −2.5 Impact read: Any Steelers pass-pro hit could lock MIN at −2.5/−3; a clean PIT OL/edge report invites dog interest at +2.5/+3.

Sunday (1:00 PM ET)

Eagles at Buccaneers

Status watch: TB interior OL and PHI DB room. WR limiteds typically trend in; OL/DB outs move numbers.

TB interior OL and PHI DB room. WR limiteds typically trend in; OL/DB outs move numbers. Open → Current: PHI −2.5 → −3 (nudged −3.5 before buyback)

PHI −2.5 → −3 (nudged −3.5 before buyback) Impact read: Bucs OL downgrades make −3 more stable; PHI secondary absences would pull this off the key back toward −2.5.

Saints at Bills

Status watch: NO QB/WR usage and BUF front-seven rotations (LB/EDGE).

NO QB/WR usage and BUF front-seven rotations (LB/EDGE). Open → Current: BUF −12.5 → −16.5

BUF −12.5 → −16.5 Impact read: If NO skill starters trend in, totals angle may firm; otherwise favorite continues to tax toward −17.

Panthers at Patriots

Status watch: CAR OL cohesion and NE WR/TE participation.

CAR OL cohesion and NE WR/TE participation. Open → Current: NE −3.5 → −3

NE −3.5 → −3 Impact read: Any NE pass-catcher upgrades make −3 stick; CAR OL concerns favor under/Patriots trenches.

Commanders at Falcons

Status watch: WAS QB mobility/hamstring notes; ATL secondary.

WAS QB mobility/hamstring notes; ATL secondary. Open → Current: ATL −3.5 → −2.5

ATL −3.5 → −2.5 Impact read: If WAS skill group trends healthy, dog interest holds under a field goal; ATL DB upgrades would nudge back toward −3.

Titans at Texans

Status watch: HOU WR room and TEN DL health.

HOU WR room and TEN DL health. Open → Current: HOU −6.5 → −7

HOU −6.5 → −7 Impact read: Texans healthy on the perimeter cements the 7; WR downgrades open buyback windows on TEN +7/+7.5.

Chargers at Giants

Status watch: LAC edge/secondary; NYG OL continuity.

LAC edge/secondary; NYG OL continuity. Open → Current: LAC −3.5 → −6

LAC −3.5 → −6 Impact read: If Giants get OL pieces back, we could see resistance at −6; further NYG absences keep climbing risk alive.

Sunday Late Window (4:05/4:25 PM ET)

Colts at Rams

Status watch: IND RB/WR limiteds; LAR OL/CB health.

IND RB/WR limiteds; LAR OL/CB health. Open → Current: LAR −6.5 → −3.5

LAR −6.5 → −3.5 Impact read: Dog buy showed early; Rams defensive upgrades would stabilize −3.5/−4.

Bears at Raiders

Status watch: CHI WR availability and LV LB run fits.

CHI WR availability and LV LB run fits. Open → Current: LV −1.5 → −0.5

LV −1.5 → −0.5 Impact read: Healthy Bears perimeter keeps this near pick’em; Raiders defensive outs tilt to higher-variance totals.

Jaguars at 49ers

Status watch: JAX LT and SF skill depth (RB/WR rotation).

JAX LT and SF skill depth (RB/WR rotation). Open → Current: SF −5.5 → −3.5

SF −5.5 → −3.5 Impact read: If JAX trench upgrades confirm, +3.5 becomes more attractive; SF skill clarity could push back toward −4/−4.5.

Sunday Night Football

Packers at Cowboys

Status watch: GB RB/OL trends; DAL LT/CB health.

GB RB/OL trends; DAL LT/CB health. Open → Current: DAL −2.5 → −6.5

DAL −2.5 → −6.5 Impact read: Any Packers OL upgrades could invite +7 buy; Cowboys clean report keeps favorite inflated.

Monday Night Football

Jets at Dolphins (7:15)

Status watch: MIA OL/CB availability; NYJ WR health.

MIA OL/CB availability; NYJ WR health. Open → Current: MIA −5.5 → −2.5

MIA −5.5 → −2.5 Impact read: If Dolphins trenches trend in, a drift back to −3 is live; Jets perimeter upgrades would keep this pinned at the key.

Bengals at Broncos (8:15)

Status watch: CIN WR room and DEN front-seven health.

CIN WR room and DEN front-seven health. Open → Current: CIN −2.5 → −7

CIN −2.5 → −7 Impact read: Bengals clean at WR sustains −7; any late setbacks could trigger a quick −6.5.

